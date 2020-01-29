Inspired by the relationship of air and water, Ann Gardner’s glass sculptures mimic how the two phases of matter interact. A resident of the Pacific Northwest her whole life, water has always played a large part in her work. The art resembles air trapped underwater or bubbles floating in the air. Light is also an integral part of this installation, as the viewer moves around the sculptures light reflects through the shapes creating a layered multi-dimensional effect. Gardner has received many grants and awards, and her artwork is on display in collections at the Smithsonian American Art Museum, the American Craft Museum, the Seattle Art Museum and the Corning Museum of Glass. See her work for yourself at her Boise Art Museum exhibition, The Shape of Air, through Sunday, Aug. 2.
FREE-$6. Tues.-Sat., 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sun., noon-5 p.m.; Boise Art Museum, 670 Julia Davis Dr., Boise, boiseartmuseum.org.