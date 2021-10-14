WHAT: Visiting Artist Talk: In Conversation with Jennifer Chang Crandall
WHEN: Thursday, October 14th, 2021 6:30pm
WHERE: Center for the Visual Arts (CVA), Room 439 at Boise State University
The Blue Galleries welcomes visiting artist Jennifer Chang Crandall to Boise State University. Crandall’s work crosses the disciplines of filmmaking, journalism, and art and her Emmy nominated documentary project "Whitman, Alabama" is currently showing in the Blue Galleries through Oct. 27. The Center for Visual Arts announced in a press release she will be in conversation with Gallery Director Kirsten Furlong for this free event and seating is limited. Facial coverings are required in all Boise State University indoor spaces.
"Whitman, Alabama"
A Documentary Project by Jennifer Crandall
Stephen Kustra Project Space / Blue Galleries at the Center for the Visual Arts
"Whitman, Alabama" is an Emmy-nominated documentary project by filmmaker/journalist/artist Jennifer Crandall currently on view at the Blue Galleries, located on the first floor of the Center for the Visual Arts at Boise State University. Crandall traveled around the state of Alabama for two years inviting people to recite "Song of Myself" by Walt Whitman. What you hear is not just the words of the 19th century poet but voices of Alabama speaking about themselves and about America past and present. See a looped screening of 24 of the poem's verses in the Project Space at the Blue Galleries Tuesday-Friday 11 a.m.-6 p.m. through Oct. 27.
“This is an experiment in using documentary and poetry to reveal the threads that tie us together — as people, as states, and as a nation," said the release. 'For two years, filmmaker Jennifer Crandall has crisscrossed this deep Southern state, inviting people to look into a camera and share a part of themselves through the words of Walt Whitman. The 19th century poet’s 'Song of Myself' is a quintessential reflection of our American identities.” whitmanalabama.com
Parking for visiting the Blue Galleries or attending the visiting artist talk is available at the Brady Garage on the corner of University Drive and Earle Street. The Center for the Visual Arts address is 1110 S. Capitol Blvd.