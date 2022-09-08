Support Local Journalism


Boise's arts community has a wealth of painters who matriculated through Boise State University. Rick Friesen is one of these artists who turn out arresting portraits, familiar landscapes, and iconic spots. Friesen's distinct and cheerful palette resonates with local collectors and far-away fans, especially since social media has revealed his collections to people all over.

"Portraits are probably one of my favorite things to do," Friesen said. "When I went to Boise State and graduated in 1990, I had a wonderful instructor named Bryant Eastman from the Art Center in Pasadena, who recently passed away a few weeks ago, I just heard. He had just graduated and was able to teach us some good basics."

