While not one of Treefort’s “official” forts, it is popular. Having a great time at Treefort — and want to take home a memory that won’t wear off? Just head on over to Tatfort where you can stop by in between bands on your setlist and boom — 10 or 15 minutes later, you’ve got yourself some rockin’ Treefort sticks on skin. The Treefort tats come in one color only, but if you want to get color or some shading, just go back after the festival and they will add that in.

In past years, Iron Wolf Tattoo has participated in Treefort Music Festival by hosting Tatfort. Basically, Tatfort is a walk in, first come first served tattoo event. Similar to Friday the 13th Tattoo events, Tatfort tattoos will be at a set price based on the flash tattoos that the shop provides. Because of the high demand, it is recommended to arrive early in the day to be placed on a wait list.

