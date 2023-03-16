While not one of Treefort’s “official” forts, it is popular. Having a great time at Treefort — and want to take home a memory that won’t wear off? Just head on over to Tatfort where you can stop by in between bands on your setlist and boom — 10 or 15 minutes later, you’ve got yourself some rockin’ Treefort sticks on skin. The Treefort tats come in one color only, but if you want to get color or some shading, just go back after the festival and they will add that in.
In past years, Iron Wolf Tattoo has participated in Treefort Music Festival by hosting Tatfort. Basically, Tatfort is a walk in, first come first served tattoo event. Similar to Friday the 13th Tattoo events, Tatfort tattoos will be at a set price based on the flash tattoos that the shop provides. Because of the high demand, it is recommended to arrive early in the day to be placed on a wait list.
This year, Tatfort and Treefort are more intertwined than ever before, said Tony Caprai, a tattoo artist at Iron Wolf Tattoo. “This year, we have collaborated with Treefort so we can use more of their illustrations made by James W.A.R. Lloyd.” Lloyd is a featured artist for Treefort Music Festival and some of his Treefort inspired pieces can be viewed at jameswarlloyd.com to get a better sense of the style of these tattoos.
There will be three sheets of Tatfort-themed flash tattoos. The flash tattoos are directly from and inspired by Treefort icons as well as inspired by the spirit of the music festival. The prices for this year’s Tatfort flash tattoos will range from a minimum of $80 to $150 and up.
Caprai said he was thankful and excited to be working with and participating in Treefort this year. “We want to thank everyone for making Tatfort such a successful event over the years. We appreciate the support.”
Iron Wolf is located in downtown Boise at 1023 W. Main St., inside the Safari Inn-Downtown. They often do “flash Fridays” and have been praised on social media for their sanitary habits, modest prices and high quality tattoos.
To learn more about Tatfort, visit Iron Wolf Tattoo’s Facebook page, or contact the shop via email at IronWolfTattoo@live.com.