Dragfort — the queer dream destination of Treefort. Get ready for five days of sparkles, glitz and glam. You can expect about 50 drag performers prepared to strut their stuff this year. Self expression is the name of the game with many opportunities for performers and attendees to be their true and authentic selves. Get ready to be your authentic self with the performers at Dragfort.
There are “so many great local queens,” said Cole Calvin, co-founder and program director of Dragfort. With that being said, Calvin is very excited for Kerri Colby to be at Dragfort this year. She is a “high fem queen,” said Calvin, “known for her killer looks and amazing body.” Colby is a model, TV personality, and activist who has worked with brands like Savage X Fenty, Betsy Johnson, and MGM Resorts. She recently appeared on Season 14 of RuPaul’s Drag Race. As a proud transgender woman, Colby’s goal is to break stereotypes and look good while doing it.
Along with Colby, there will be other performers joining Dragfort from RuPaul’s Drag Race including Meatball and Irene “The Alien” Dubois. You can also look out for several local artists such as Dolce Vida and Cyraphina.
“We just have a great time,” said Cyraphina. She said at Dragfort you get to “see different sides to entertainment that you don’t see on a regular Saturday night.” Cyraphina is from Twin Falls, has been performing for 25 years, and has been a drag performer for seven years. “I am definitely more of a comedy performer,” said Cyraphina “I like to tell stories. I like to make people laugh and have a good time. I like to make people feel something.”
Going full glam can take performers ages, Cyraphina said. She “always [blocks] out four hours” to do her hair, makeup and get dressed. She said she can usually do it in less time in a crunch, but just her makeup can take an hour and a half to two hours. She definitely needs at least three hours to get fully stage ready. Cyraphina said she is a sucker for a whiskey cocktail and occasionally likes to enjoy one before her performances, right when she gets to the venue. With the before-show jitters and adrenaline, Cyraphina does not like to eat before her performances. She said it is just something she has never been able to do.
As an insider and drag performer, Cyraphina wants everyone to know that Dragfort is so special because there is “more risk-taking.” When it comes to clothing, makeup, hair, and more, these performers put themselves on the line for their audience. Performer to performer, she said, “if you try to make yourself into something that you are not, this will translate to the audience.” People can sense authenticity and her tip of the trade is to just be yourself.
Dragfort will wrap up this year with the Dragfort brunch on Sunday, March 26 at the Alefort lounge. You can enjoy cocktails and some snacks from noon to 2 p.m. This event will be hosted by Denimm Cain, a Boise local and performer. They recommend you arrive at brunch early because it can get packed. Dragfort also “will be hypervigilant in making sure performers and attendees feel safe,” said Calvin, “everyone deserves to feel safe.”
Our “main focus is shining a spotlight on queer talent,” said Calvin, “making sure all voices are heard.”