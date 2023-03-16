Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Dragfort — the queer dream destination of Treefort. Get ready for five days of sparkles, glitz and glam. You can expect about 50 drag performers prepared to strut their stuff this year. Self expression is the name of the game with many opportunities for performers and attendees to be their true and authentic selves. Get ready to be your authentic self with the performers at Dragfort.

There are “so many great local queens,” said Cole Calvin, co-founder and program director of Dragfort. With that being said, Calvin is very excited for Kerri Colby to be at Dragfort this year. She is a “high fem queen,” said Calvin, “known for her killer looks and amazing body.” Colby is a model, TV personality, and activist who has worked with brands like Savage X Fenty, Betsy Johnson, and MGM Resorts. She recently appeared on Season 14 of RuPaul’s Drag Race. As a proud transgender woman, Colby’s goal is to break stereotypes and look good while doing it.

Recommended for you

Load comments