You are sitting on the grass at Treefort, enjoying a snack and a cold beer. There are live music performances going on around you, the sun is shining and birds are chirping. You look around you and see your friends and family smiling and enjoying their time as well. There is one thing that is missing, though. Treefort attendees forced to “leave a family member at home” are missing their best — and furry — friends, said Walter Haugland, vice president of marketing at Pets Best.
But you do not need to leave anyone behind at Treefort 11. Petfort provides an opportunity to bring your four-legged friends along.
Pets Best is working with the Idaho Humane Society to create a relaxing space to enjoy time with your pet before the Treefort evening shows begin. One of the unofficial ‘forts, Petfort is a free event that happens during Treefort from noon to 3 p.m. on March 25. It is located in Julia Davis Park right next to Alefort. You do not need a Treefort Pass to enter Petfort.
Petfort began four years ago in 2019 and has been going on every year since then, but virtually for the past two years. The goal of Petfort is to “celebrate your pet,” said Haugland, who said the idea is to “give back to pet owners locally.” Petfort provides a pet-friendly area so pet owners can enjoy some time with their dog. Cats and other pets still have to stay at home, though, and dogs must be leashed up at all times in the fenced-off Petfort area.
Here’s how it works: In Petfort, there will be a “Puppy Pub.” It is exactly as it sounds and will give you “a chance to have a beer with your dog,” said Haugland. The “Puppy Pub” is connected to Alefort and has a little bar area within Petfort giving you access to all the bubbles and brews you could ever need.
And that was an offer Cameron Hoitt couldn’t refuse. “I love taking Rumble (Hoitt’s 120-pound Rottweiler) with me everywhere I go. When I saw Treefort was coming and was also doing Petfort, I had to put it on the calendar. Live music and beer with my best bud, can’t beat that,” he said.
Petfort has also partnered with Two Paws Up Barkery for local all-natural homemade treats. “They are really good,” said Haugland. They will be giving out treats for pups throughout the festival.
There will also be a Petfort raffle for a chance for five people to win general admission Treefort Main Stage passes for Saturday, March 25. Also in Petfort there will be dog toys, lots of tennis balls, cornhole, and a bunch of swag, such as T-shirts for “the guests.” Plus there will be a photo op to dress up as your pup and take some pictures. It’s “a really kind of low-key fun area to hang out with your pet,” Haugland said.
Hoitt can hardly wait. “Looking forward to a fun Saturday for Rumble and I,” he said, “just a couple of dogs stretching their legs for the day.”