Treefort Music Fest announced Tuesday it is moving its main stage to Julia Davis Park.

The Treefort Music Fest, which has been bringing a SXSW vibe to downtown Boise since 2012, announced on Tuesday it is moving its main stage and expanding its footprint. The new home for the Treefort Main Stage, as well as the festival’s accompanying forts (Alefort, Kidfort, etc.) is Julia Davis Park. While it’s a bit of a hike from it’s old stomping grounds at Grove and 12th streets, it’s closer to its year-round venue, the Treefort Music Hall at Capitol and Broad, which is due to open by summer 2023.

The festival’s former main stage home — a parking lot — is being turned into an apartment complex. Festival officials have been scouting out possible replacement sites for months, said Treefort Music Fest co-founder and festival director Eric Gilbert.

Treefort Main Stage 2021 in the parking lot at 12th and Grove streets.

