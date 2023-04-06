Treefort’s creators, Duck Club, in partnership with Scoggins Capital, have purchased the historic El Korah Shrine building in downtown Boise. This, in addition to Treefort Music Hall, adds a second all-ages music and events venue to Boise and Duck Club Entertainment’s venue portfolio. The TMH, which had a soft opening in time to host bands for Treefort 11, will have a grand opening now slated for late June, once the Hap Hap rooftop lounge is complete. In between, it is continuing to host music shows and other events, including holding its first prom last weekend. Treefort’s little sister, the Flipside Fest, is set to return to Garden City in September; they also have secured a short-term lease to use the old Greyhound Bus Station as a venue but only during the annual music festival. But the big news is the purchase of El Korah, built in 1914 and located at 1118 W. Idaho St. in downtown Boise.
According to a news release, the venue will offer an all-ages space to attend shows featuring local and touring musicians, and hold community and private events. The organization has utilized the venue annually for Treefort Music Fest and for a number of shows throughout the year. Duck Club plans to continue the building’s legacy of being a home for a variety of community events, an ongoing home for Shriners’ events and to book more year-round concerts at the venue and offer it to other local promoters and independent artists looking for a flexible, all-ages space. Duck Club also plans to host smaller concerts in the basement and continue having the downstairs Oasis bar open for regular hours. The building also features a full commercial kitchen and plans for that space will be announced at a later date.
In addition to adding an all-ages venue to Boise, a big motivator behind purchasing the building for Duck Club and Scoggin Capital is preserving an iconic historic building. Improvements will be made over time, but all with proper historic preservation of the building in mind.
“We believe that investing in organizations and venues in Idaho that foster creativity is important to our community and we devote a percentage of our portfolio to such investments,” said Andy Scoggin, CEO of Scoggin Capital Investment and an Operating Partner at StageDotO. “A key element of our investment thesis is that when we support and invest in creative venues and enterprises here in our city, such creativity attracts entrepreneurs and knowledge workers to our area which enhances all of the other business and real estate investments in our portfolio. The Duck Club team has a proven track record for more than 10 years of building a great organization that is prepared to manage this exciting new location.”
In addition to its two venues and two annual festivals, Duck Club Entertainment books shows at multiple venues throughout the Treasure Valley and has a small roster of touring artists. For more information and upcoming shows, visit duckclubboise.com.