Treefort’s creators, Duck Club, in partnership with Scoggins Capital, have purchased the historic El Korah Shrine building in downtown Boise. This, in addition to Treefort Music Hall, adds a second all-ages music and events venue to Boise and Duck Club Entertainment’s venue portfolio. The TMH, which had a soft opening in time to host bands for Treefort 11, will have a grand opening now slated for late June, once the Hap Hap rooftop lounge is complete. In between, it is continuing to host music shows and other events, including holding its first prom last weekend. Treefort’s little sister, the Flipside Fest, is set to return to Garden City in September; they also have secured a short-term lease to use the old Greyhound Bus Station as a venue but only during the annual music festival. But the big news is the purchase of El Korah, built in 1914 and located at 1118 W. Idaho St. in downtown Boise.

According to a news release, the venue will offer an all-ages space to attend shows featuring local and touring musicians, and hold community and private events. The organization has utilized the venue annually for Treefort Music Fest and for a number of shows throughout the year. Duck Club plans to continue the building’s legacy of being a home for a variety of community events, an ongoing home for Shriners’ events and to book more year-round concerts at the venue and offer it to other local promoters and independent artists looking for a flexible, all-ages space. Duck Club also plans to host smaller concerts in the basement and continue having the downstairs Oasis bar open for regular hours. The building also features a full commercial kitchen and plans for that space will be announced at a later date.

