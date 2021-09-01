As Treefort Music Fest is just around the corner, so, too, are its array of various forts: Alefort, Artfort, Comedyfort, Dragfort, Filmfort, Foodfort, Hackfort, Kidfort, Storyfort, Skatefort, Yogafort and Music Talks.
We at BW want to make sure you know where you want to go in between listening to the music and soaking up the Treefort vibes. So here’s a breakdown of all the Treefort forts. Also, be sure to download the Treefort Music Fest app, it will not only give you directions to all the forts (as well as the music venues), it also has maps and times.
ALEFORT | 21+
Where: Owyhee parking lot (near 11th & Grove streets)
When: Thursday Sept. 23 — Sunday Sept. 26 (hours vary)
Tickets: Free (tokens and cups for sale at door), Buzz Pass $100
Highlights: Local/regional beers, cider, seltzer, wine; Oktoberfest + Fresh Hop beers; Dragfort Brunch on Sunday
ARTFORT | All Ages
Where: LED, Sanctuary, pop-up performances, Grove Plaza
When: Thursday, Sept. 23 — Sunday, Sept. 26
Tickets: Free
Highlights: Pop up performances, meditative space inside Sanctuary, live murals happening throughout Boise.
COMEDYFORT | All Ages
Where: Owyhee Ballroom, Fire Fusion, Main Stage.
When: Friday, Sept. 24 — Saturday, Sept. 25
Tickets: Free
Highlights: New venue in Owyhee Ballroom (2nd floor), all ages + free to anyone; Headliners Tom Thakkar and Irene Tu — additional sets on the Main Stage
DRAGFORT | 21+, All Ages
Where: The Balcony (21+), Owyhee Cafe
When: Friday, Sept. 24 — Sunday, Sept. 26
Tickets: Included with Treefort Pass; walk-up tickets at Balcony $10; storytime free
Highlights: Pink Runway Party on Friday, Sept. 24; Drag Queen Story Hour Saturday morning at Owyhee; Drag Brunch at Alefort on Sunday morning.
FILMFORT | All Ages
Where: The Flicks, Boise Contemporary Theater
When: Friday, Sept. 24 — Sunday, Sept. 25
Tickets: Included with Treefort Pass; Filmfort Pass $30; free shorts online at filmmakermagazine.com
Highlights: Shorts and feature films at The Flicks and BCT on Friday, Sept. 24 and Saturday, Sept. 25. A selection of shorts also available free online: FilmMakerMagazine.com. Top film picks include “Strawberry Mansion” directed by Kentucker Audley and Albert Birney, “The Beta Test” directed by Jim Cummings and PJ McCabe and “A Black Rift Begins to Yawn” directed by Matthew Wade.
FOODFORT | All Ages
Where: Alefort, Basque Block, JUMP, Boise Farmers Market
When: Wednesday, Sept. 22 — Saturday, Sept. 25
Tickets: Foodfort Talks are free to all; Street Eats Dinner $4; Farm to Fest Dinner $149
Highlights: Street Eats, a market-style dinner inspired by the night markets of the world on Wednesday, Sept. 22; Farm to Fest, where local chefs use all local ingredients to create a multi-course meal on Thursday, Sept. 23. Both dinners require a ticket and are not included with a Treefort Pass.
Foodfort Talks has panels on Friday, Sept. 24 at JUMP and panels on Saturday, Sept. 25 at the Boise Farmers Market. Panels on sustainable beer brewing, harvesting and cooking trout, foraging food, and a demo with Chef Hugh Acheson. Foodfort Talks events are free and open to all.
HACKFORT | All Ages
Where: Boise Centre
When: Friday, Sept. 24 — Saturday, Sept. 25
Tickets: Included with Treefort Pass; Hackfort Badge $30 (priority access)
Highlights: Panels and workshops on electronic warfare, green energy, cybersecurity, gaming, hacking, and more. Collab events with local organizations BoiseLAN, Bsides Boise and Gem State Gaming Convention will host events at Hackfort. New venue at Boise Centre.
KIDFORT | All Ages
Where: The Nest (Idaho Power Parking Lot)
When: Friday, Sept. 24 — Sunday, Sept. 26, all day
Tickets: Free
Highlights: All ages, totally free. Friday night event at new park in downtown, collab w/ Storyfort — Turning Pages Live. Belinda Bowler, local children’s artist doing album release. T-shirt making, recycling workshop, mural, dance workshops, Boise Rock School, performances, dance battle.
STORYFORT | All Ages
Where: Idaho State Museum, 10th Street Station, Owyhee Cafe, Owyhee Lobby, Guru Donuts, FireFusion, Boise Centre, Cherie Buckner-Webb Park
When: Wednesday, Sept. 22 — Sunday, Sept. 26
Tickets: Free
Highlights: All totally free & open to everyone. Authors, poets, storytelling, panel discussions on social issues and happenings. Michelle Zauner (Japanese Breakfast) is doing a reading/talking/signing of memoir. Podcast stage with local podcasts.
SKATEFORT | All Ages
Where: Rhodes Skate Park
When: Friday, Sept. 24 — Saturday, Sept. 25
Tickets: Free
Highlights: Friday is open skate. Saturday: Boise Skateboard Association collab bringing events, skateboarding and roller skating events at the skate park and nearby parking lots. Rolling skating events (new). Treefort artists will perform at Rhodes Skate Park throughout the weekend.
YOGAFORT | All Ages
Where: Celebration Circle at JUMP
When: Saturday, Sept. 25
Tickets: Included with Treefort Pass; Yogafort Pass $75 (priority access)
Highlights: One day, all outside at JUMP. Different styles of yoga and dance classes + live music.
MUSIC TALKS | All Ages
Where: Boise Centre
When: Friday, Sept. 24 — Saturday, Sept. 26
Tickets: Free
Highlights: Veteran and aspiring music industry professionals share wisdom, advice, and knowledge. Careers in music industry, money, mental health, album release, more.