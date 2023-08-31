Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Mark your calendars! In just a week and a day, Duck Club is having an exclusive one-day in-person sale for the 2024 Treefort 12 Music Festival, slated for March 20 - 24 in downtown Boise. The insider sale, offering tickets at $220, knocks $50 off the current five-day, full-festival Discovery ticket price. It is for "locals only" and is happening at The Record Exchange from 10 a.m.to 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 8.

The offer is available on a "first-come, first served basis and limited to four passes per person," according to the website.

Recommended for you

Load comments