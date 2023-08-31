Mark your calendars! In just a week and a day, Duck Club is having an exclusive one-day in-person sale for the 2024 Treefort 12 Music Festival, slated for March 20 - 24 in downtown Boise. The insider sale, offering tickets at $220, knocks $50 off the current five-day, full-festival Discovery ticket price. It is for "locals only" and is happening at The Record Exchange from 10 a.m.to 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 8.
The offer is available on a "first-come, first served basis and limited to four passes per person," according to the website.
Flipside final lineup, venues, afterparties
The three day music and art Flipside Fest is coming up Sept. 22 - 24 in Garden City. Tickets for all three days are $89 until Sept. 1 (better hurry!); $99 after Sept. 1. Single day tickets are $49.
The final lineup includes: "80ish local and touring bands across all genres, murals by local artists and immersive on-foot exploration of the Surel Mitchell Live-Work-Create District in Garden City," according to the website.
Headliners for the second ever Flipside Fest in Garden City include The Walkmen, The Regrettes, George Clanton, Babe Rainbow, Chai, Frost Children, Magic Sword, Spoon Benders, The Shivas and more.
Late Night Afterparties (21+) that happen after the outdoor shows end on Friday and Saturday nights include dance parties at the Visual Arts Collective. Drag performances will take place at Somewhere Bar. Late night afterparties are included in the three-day and single ticket passes or you can get single afterparty tickets at the door for $15.
This year's venues include Main Stage (in the VAC parking lot), The VAC, Barbarian Brewing, Somewhere Bar, Coiled Wines, Roots Zero Waste Market and Vervain Collective, Spaceport, Wepa Cafe, The Drop, Push & Pour, Surel’s Place, and Sandbar.