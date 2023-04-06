Notch one more on the ol’ Treefort belt, No. 11 is in the history books.
The BW Treefort crew fanned out to as many corners as our bleary eyeballs, bloated bellies and challenged eardrums could take. Here is an accounting of what we saw, smelled, tasted, touched and experienced. Your welcome!
Jeanne gorges on FoodfortThis year, I focused on the fuel that keeps us going at this five-day festival, eating and drinking my way from one Foodfort event to the next, hitting all but one because two were scheduled at the same time and I just couldn’t be in two places at once.
My gastronomic journey began on Wednesday at Alefort, where along with about 100 or so fellow glutinous and salivating fellow Foodforters, sat down to “A Night at Miss Kim’s,” complimentary of Chef Ji Hye Kim. It was a wine-flowing Korean feast, from appetizers to Kimchi salad to main dish: Korean barbecue beef.
Next day, was Eat & Greet at KIN with Chef Ji Hye Kim. We revisited the Kimchi salad and the Korean BBQ, this time with an onsite cooking lesson to boot. Deelish.
Street Eats at Zoo Boise on Thursday featured nine(!) different food stations doling out delectable noshes. Oh, my and burp!
Friday morning came and I pulled out some Pepto-Bismal to gird my stomach’s loins and toddled over to Taste Buds: a Vegan Lunch with Hugh Acheson & Doug Martsch in the basement at El Korah. And wow. Wow. Wow. We not only were wined and dined with incredibly delicious food, we were serenaded by Built to Spill’s main man: three songs before and another three songs after. It was magical!
On Saturday, it was the Smoke ‘Em If You Got ‘Em: a BBQ with Tuffy Stone at the Hound Lot at the Bus Station. Cold? How can you be cold when your belly is full of delicious (that word again!) barbecue?!
Foodfort was an experience my tastebuds will never forget and I highly recommend it — all of it — if you’ve got the stomach for it, that is.
—JH
Kate charts ‘a whirlwind of excitement’As a lifelong resident of Boise many people were surprised when I told them that Treefort 11 this year was my first ever experience at the festival.
It’s not that I intentionally avoided going, but for most of high school I wasn’t even aware of its existence, and since then I have always had my own conflicts during Treefort. Even once I knew about it, I had no idea just how much of downtown Boise is taken over by the festival.
It truly felt like another stage, venue or art installation would appear around every street corner.
Personally, my music taste is often pretty mainstream, so I haven’t spent a lot of time listening to smaller or more local musicians and bands — although Treefort may have persuaded me to start.
I’m someone who loves to sing along at shows, but I quickly learned that you do not need to be familiar with the musicians or songs to appreciate the musical talents of the hundreds of performers who took the stage at Treefort.
Unfortunately I wasn’t able to attend the entire five days of the festival, but I was there all day on Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday.
On Wednesday, I started my day off at Julia Davis Park where the French Tips, a punk band from Boise, were kicking off the first show at the main stage. Afterwards another punk band, the Destroy Boys, came on and that’s when the crowd really started to get going.
Wednesday was probably the warmest of the days I attended, and it still involved periodic wind, rain and even snow, but that didn’t phase the crowd in the slightest. It took less than two sets in the rain for the ground in Julia Davis to go from grass to mud from all of the dancing.
On Saturday I decided not to follow a set schedule and instead just wandered around downtown and then spent most of my night in Julia Davis.
After the main stage closed around 11 I ventured over to the Shredder where the punk-rock band blix was playing and I arrived just before the venue reached capacity. I had never been to the Shredder before and to me it kind of feels like the bar-version of Pie Hole.
Despite being the smallest venue I went to, the crowd at the Shredder felt larger and more energetic than anywhere else.
By Sunday morning I was feeling pretty exhausted, and I don’t think I was the only one because I had to wait through quite a long line to get my latte from Neckar Coffee’s truck at Julia Davis.
After the caffeine was secured I wandered over to the Alefort tent for the drag brunch, where a handful of drag queens put on beautiful performances.
Then I went to the Unknown Movie Night at Neurolux, which was one of the more unique events I went to — it entailed a live band, Arthur King, playing along to a surprise movie. The catch? Neither the audience nor the band knew what the film would be beforehand.
It turned out to be the 1990 sci-fi film Tremors and the crowd of roughly 60 people were fully captivated by the band’s coordination and talent, myself included.
Once the movie was over, I went to the Bus Station which turned out to be my absolute favorite venue. The Bus Station, which used to be Boise’s actual Greyhound station, was full of fun surprises, like a ton of mini art displays hidden inside all of the old lockers.
I finished off my Treefort experience back at the main stage with rapper Leikeli47 who put on a phenomenal show. She pulled several Treeforters from the audience onto stage to dance with her and it was clear that everyone was having the time of their life.
Having lived in Boise my whole life, I feel like I’ve been missing out on such a fun experience every year — in all of my time here, I never felt more a part of a community than at Treefort. Personally, I’m already looking forward to Treefort 12.
—KJ
Moesha gets it right the first nightI thought that Treefort was just a local music festival. I could not have been more wrong. Treefort is an experience, a feeling. It’s a place of community, a place that would greatly change my perspective of the Boise arts scene.
Full of excitement, I arrived early to the first main stage artist of the festival — The French Tips. The anticipation of the crowd was tangible. There were people reuniting with old friends and enjoying the company of new ones, laughing and smiling. The crowd was a diverse group of people, from young kids to grown adults, all united by their excitement of what was to come for Treefort 11. The French Tips is a local punk rock band who started off Treefort 11 with lots of energy and humor.
Next up was Keep For Cheap. The band was folksy and laid back, a much different experience in comparison to The French Tips, but by no means was it lacking in emotion. While I only caught the last few songs, it was clear to me how Treefort caters to all sorts of styles. It was a relief to sit after standing and dancing. When watching the audience, I noticed a few individuals who seemed hooked on every lyric the band sang. While no one was jumping or moshing, it was clear that the music was meaningful and appreciated by those who watched.
After a bit of waiting, it was back to the main stage for Destroy Boys, a ‘Riot Grrrl’, garage punk band I have been a fan of since 2018. The main stage area was full of teens and young adults, all eagerly waiting pressed against the front row. Miraculously, I made it to the very front. Once the band began playing, the crowd went wild. Almost everyone knew every word to the songs. People were crowd surfing and moshing, and every word out of the artists’ mouths were met with joyful screams and cheers. Crowds this chaotic can often be intimidating or even frightening, but not in this case. The artists emphasized the importance of keeping one another safe, and ways to exit if we began feeling sick or unsafe. They even had the crowd form an all girls and nonbinary mosh pit. After looking behind me, I realized that the whole area was jam packed with people dancing and singing, two fold the amount than when I had first made it to the stage. It was an utterly unique experience that I will never forget, and I hope I’ll get to experience it again next year.
After all that dancing, which my Fitbit registered as a trip to the gym, I was exhausted, but my day was not over. The final show I attended on the opening day was Orion’s Belte, a band from Norway that I was able to contact after the show (go online to read my Q&A). The lighting on stage was psychedelic and flowy, the music was relaxed and reminded me of the band Milky Chance.
The very next day, with sore muscles and a mind full of memories, I was looking for something a bit less extenuating. Storyfort was my next stop. I attended the undergraduate reading, and I was blown away. The free coffee and pastries were a welcome remedy for the exhaustion from the previous night. There were multiple stories that had me thinking about how I would eagerly read an entire book based on the creative premises.
My last Treefort event was something I had been looking forward to all week. The “Secret Screening” at Filmfort in the Boise Centre. I love surprises, and what better than a surprise movie? The short film shown was titled “The Trial” and is a comedy surrounding the concept of a jury trial for the common bumps one faces in the modern dating scene.
Treefort opened my eyes to the thriving arts community here in Boise, and exposed me to artists around the world. I can’t believe that I missed out on so many years of events and experiences. There’s not a chance that I’ll miss the future ones, which I am already looking forward to going to. How much longer until Treefort 12?
MINI Q&AOrion’s Belte is an Indie/Alternative band from Norway who recently visited Boise for the first time to perform at Treefort 11. Øyvind Blomstrøm, the guitarist for Orion’s Belte gives Boise Weekly an insight into the personality of the band. the following has been gently edited.
What was your favorite part of Boise and Treefort? Are there any plans to return?
Well, the vibe there was amazing. We had never been there before so we didn’t know what to expect, really. But the crowd was really into it, it was after dark outside in the park, and the light/psych show looked really cool in the pictures. Was hard to notice while we were playing, haha. We would love to return anytime, a very cool festival and city indeed.
Given that you’ve traveled so many places across the world, what have been your favorite places to perform/visit, and why?
All places have their own charm, but I guess what all three of us consider our favorite show is a concert we played in Mexico City in 2019. It was kind of early on for us yet, but when we played the show there were hundreds of people singing along to all the songs and made us feel super welcome. I will never forget it. Also, the city itself is pretty rad.
Where does the band find the majority of the inspiration for their music?
From a variety of places. Everything from everyday life, family, movies, nature, traveling.
What do you hope that people experience listening to Orion’s Belte? What message do you want your music to spread?
It seems most people have a really good time at our shows. We like to keep it fun and we really enjoy playing together, so hopefully that will come through to the audience as well. There have been a lot of people coming up to us and telling us that they listen to certain songs or an album of ours that helped them going through rough times (the pandemic or other situations). So if we can inspire and help people out with our music and also entertain people, that’s a huge compliment for us. Music is a universal language, and instrumental music as we play even more so. It brings people together in a very good way.
—MA-B
Andrew checks out Filmfort and moreThe rain, snow, and sleet didn’t stop me, and the other hundreds of thousands of people, from having a weekend full of fun.
I didn’t quite know what to expect, having never experienced Treefort (or anything remotely close), but after spending nearly two days covering my first Treefort, I think it’s safe to say I had an amazing time. The sheer number of different venues, forts and events packed into the 5-day Treefort schedule was quite overwhelming, especially for a first timer, but I still managed to see everything I wanted to, and more.
My first stop on Saturday was The Record Exchange, although sadly I didn’t have an opportunity to catch one of their second-chance sets. I can’t remember the last time I was in a record store, but I was pleasantly surprised with the selection of vinyl and all the unique amenities of The Record Exchange including their espresso bar, gift shop, and raised stage. I felt like I had entered a completely different time zone and I also knew my first Treefort was off to a good start.
Being a semi-movie fanatic, I spent a fair share of my time at the various Filmfort venues. On Saturday, I attended the SHORRRRRTS section in the Boise Centre East building. After making my way up to the fourth floor, I found a seat five rows back inside of room 430. Five shorts were shown in a two-hour time block, and the screening was also followed with a Q&A section. “All The World” and “Soldier” were both spectacular. I didn’t want it to end.
After the SHORRRRRTS event, I made my way over to Julia Davis Park to check out Treefort “headquarters.” I was greeted with hordes of people and full bike racks upon arrival. Julia Davis Park seemed to take on its own energetic vibe, compared to other areas of the festival.
After making a quick lap around the park, I grabbed three tacos from Calle 75 Street Tacos Food Truck and found a place to sit on a nearby pile of wood pallets. The tacos were just what I needed and at that moment I couldn’t have made a better food choice.
Besides the mud, I had a pleasant time exploring all that the park had to offer. I checked out the two different stages, but was unsure of who exactly was playing. The beer tent, by the food trucks, was easily one of the busiest spots in the park, and also the muddiest.
I meant to check out the Alefort lounge but eventually found myself at White Dog Brewing across the street to jot down a few notes, enjoy a beer, and recoup for the rest of the day.
The “Mother Nature is Screaming” screening at The Flicks included two documentary portraits, one examining human relationship with wildfire and the other dealing with Salmon restoration in the Santa Cruz Mountains. The Flicks, located at 646 W. Fulton St. in Boise was the perfect small-feel movie theater, and their large popcorn was only $5! After the “Mother Nature is Screaming” screening I was planning on checking out one last performance for the night but was exhausted from an adventure-filled day of walking, eating, drinking, and exploring.
On my second and final day of Treefort (I was still quite tired from the first day), I knew I didn’t want to miss the “Dusty & Stones” Sunday Encore film. I was back where I began Treefort in room 430 on the fourth floor of Boise Centre East. The film did not disappoint and was up there with some of my favorite films from the entire weekend. “Dusty and Stones” were even in attendance! In my mind, there was no better way to cap off the weekend.
Overall, I was impressed with how accessible Treefort was. It seemed that there was something for everybody to do, and it was often overwhelming (but in a good way) for me to pick and choose what to go see and do. I wish I could’ve seen “Dusty & Stones” perform and I also wish I had more time to check out some of the other forts such as Comedyfort and Podfort.
I am definitely counting down the days till Treefort 12, and look forward to hopefully attending Treefort for the years to come. Next year, I will be sure to bring a friend, or two!
—AM