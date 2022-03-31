Wow. Treefort 10 is over, but beginning to end, it did not disappoint. I will take you through what I saw, smelled, tasted and gorged on (metaphysically and metaphorically) in a minute — but first a few random observations.
Hundreds of thousands of people came together for music, fun and community — and as far as I know, no one got hurt.
Everywhere you looked, people were smiling and laughing, drawn to take a selfie at the giant pink praying mantis or gleefully shouting when they saw a friend in the crowd.
What I’m trying to say is, there is a real, palpable “thing” about this music fest. It is a Treefort Vibe and yeah, I am putting both of those words in caps.
Everywhere you went, friends and strangers alike wished one another “Happy Treefort.”
And yeah, maybe it is at least partly because we’ve been hunkered down, shuttered away, closed off to concerts and live music for so, so long. But it even feels more than that. And I am going to say it out loud — I think I had a giddy feeling of hope that bubbled inside just below the giggles that sometimes escaped because of it.
My wish is that you felt it, too.
My Treeforting this year began on Tuesday, Treefort Eve, at the Record Exchange as they presented an in-store concert: Arlo Parks. Wow, I had never heard her before, but the purest angelic voice held me and the entire audience that crowded in and snaked around the record stacks transfixed. You could’ve heard a pin drop as we all collectively held our breaths to better hear every note.
Wednesday, just like everyone else it seemed, I saw Snail Mail at the Main Stage then went over to El Korah and fell just a little bit in love with Robert Pollard, lead singer for Guided By Voices. Sigh.
On Thursday, we headed over to The Balcony Club where I saw my very first drag show in person and may I say, it rivaled RuPaul’s. Gorgeous, spectacular performances and the house was packed with at least 500 revelers raining down those dollar bills for more, more, more.
Friday was just a walk around day, full of universal camaraderie. My eyeballs hurt from seeing so much. We grabbed some delicious Pad Thai at the Coconut and Lime food truck and called it an early night.
Saturday we went to Foodfort and Chef Carlo Lamagna whipped up “Pinais na Isda” to die for! That’s Banana leaf steamed fish with grilled cilantro relish. Yum.
Then, Pink Runway featuring a seemingly impromptu drag event at Alefort Lounge was next on our agenda followed by a sit down outside of Neurolux to catch our breath as we sipped on a libation. There, I ran into a friend who was lamenting he’d only been able to take in 65(!) live shows so far.
Sunday — Well, Sunday was the last hurrah and you could feel that people were a bit tired. Um, I mean we were. I was lucky to have been able to experience Treefort 10 with my bestie who is visiting from Kansas City. We’ve known one another since we were about 20 years old, and what fun we had both then and now. I think I even aged a year backward, because at Treefort 10 I felt just like I did when I was 19 years old, attending my first concert, all big-eyed and full of wonder.