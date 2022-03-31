Since 2012, Treefort has gifted downtown Boise with an amazing festival filled with old and new indy rock artists … but it’s grown into much more than an indy rock festival. Treefort is a special time in Boise, where what I usually think of as a smaller place becomes a bustling city. The downtown streets that are often quiet become filled with people and activities. Sure, Treefort is all about the music but it’s also more than that; it’s a time for community, snacks, drinks, talks and art.
It’s also a long festival, five days, and because of the huge amount of artists and venues, it can almost seem like five days isn’t enough. But I’m also writing this two days after it ended and I’ve had some time to recuperate.
I try not to spread myself too thin. There’s a handful of bands that I plan on seeing but I try to be like the dad in the movie “Parasite” where “the best plan, is no plan.” So, I create a loose schedule and just kind of bop around, eating a snack when I’m hungry and experience the festival in what I call, an organic way. Do I miss stuff? Sure, but I’m also giving myself time to really enjoy the moments and talk to all the people I know and strike up conversations with new ones.
This Treefort I spent Wednesday just kind of walking around. I caught The Max Beefwater Band at The Hideout Stage and had a great sandwich at Manfred’s. On Thursday I spent most of my time at the Main Stage. I saw local favorites Built to Spill and Blood Lemon but also saw Indigo De Souza, Guided by Voices and The Osees.
Friday and Saturday I was back to walking around. I checked out Dragfort at The Balcony for a while, saw some cool shows at the Radio Boise stage, including a great band from Austin, Texas called Magna Carda and Prism Bitch at the Boise Brewing stage. In between, I checked out Poetry on Demand and watched a “Rigsketball” game played on a van.
On Sunday, I felt a little rough, but rallied to go to “It’s Brunch Bitch” at Alefort and was not disappointed. I had delicious dumplings and baklava provided by the Sunshine Spice Bakery and Cafe and was thoroughly entertained by the drag performers. My only complaint is that, being shorter, the Alefort stage did not support the amount of people at the brunch and although the performers moved around, I couldn’t ever see anything. I wish they would’ve put it on the Main Stage.
Sunday afternoon I saw a band from Venezuela called Zeta at The Hideout Stage and spent time at El Korah — and also Masonic Temple venues called the Sonic Temple Red and Blue rooms. In the afternoon, local band Distant Family played at Sonic Temple Red and the rooms were super cool, although not very good for picture taking.
Sunday evening I stayed at the El Korah. Oh, Rose played followed by the Spoon Benders, W.I.T.C.H. and Quasi and I finished the night with another set from Built to Spill.
It was a great time and I’m already looking forward to next year.