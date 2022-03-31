It’s the Monday following Treefort 10. Downtown Boise is being put back together. We all have to return to work with no promise of live music and excellent beer in our future, other than what we can provide for ourselves.
Across social media, I watch as others grapple with my same feelings. Already missing Treefort, but experiencing a new wind in its wake.
Twitter is full of hope that Treefort 10 brought Boise back to life.
Hope that the diversity of this city demonstrated throughout the crowds attending the festival, has reminded us how much we love it here, and love the people around us.
Hope that in a time of so much division, we have been brought together by wonderful music, beautiful art and quality alcohol — and maybe that is significant.
I know for so many people that I spoke to at Treefort, it did mean a lot to gather in a community, and to celebrate culture and artistic expression. It meant a lot to see friends’ bands perform live again, and to see small businesses flourishing after the roughest two years.
I think this is why so much of what I loved about Treefort this year happened in the thick of it. While the smaller shows and hidden gems have their places, for me, the real joy was a huge community coming together — Boise revived.
On Wednesday, the first official night of Treefort 10, the crowds were eager. Walking down the sidewalks, there were more people around than I’d seen downtown in … maybe ever? Families, couples, large groups, lone wanderers like myself, and we all flowed in one direction: 13th and Grove.
Reaching Grove Street, the sun shined down on colorful food trucks, jam packed bike stands, and the large and looming tents of Alefort. Laughter and talking filled the warm spring air with a hum of anticipation, and cutting through that, was some rockin’ electric guitar from the mainstage.
Finally seeing Snail Mail live that evening was the perfect way to kick off my Treefort experience. I’ve been a fan for years, and front row at her show, with a crowd of excited and rowdy people at my back, was a dream.
The volume was loud, but the only time I wished I had grabbed some of those free earplugs was when the crowd exploded when she ended her show. I hope she felt the love in that deafening roar — as much as I felt the need to cover my ears.
And that joyful din kept up throughout the whole fest. The love that poured out towards artists, and towards one another, was nothing short of rapturous.
In terms of music, my other highlight was The Regrettes on Saturday evening. Lead singer Lydia Night was a dynamic performer, who, from her first moments on stage, connected with the crowd and engaged everyone in the here and now, and the rocking out.
Walking around Treefort in any direction, meant stumbling upon another pocket of the fest. It was a lesson in curiosity and wonder with Treefort bringing us together and creating something new and exciting in the heart of the city. It works — because it leans into the world building and magic of it all.
Do you need to catch the bus? Hop on the Treeline — and listen to some live music while you’re at it. Would you like to have some brunch? How about watching a drag show at the same time?
What if everything wonderful happened all at once? It did. It was Treefort 10.