I moved to Boise around a month ago because the ‘Weekly offered me this job. I didn’t know anyone in the area. I didn’t know about Treefort or how I would manage to go to a bunch of concerts, readings and classes alone. But what I found out is: the festival is a very fun time even if you’re kind of on your own, like me.
New Year’s at Sonic Temple Blue
After I finished working on Wednesday (and took a nap), I decided to go to a random show. Dante Elephante had a pretty fun name, so I went to their 8:30 p.m. show on Wednesday. As I waited for the Blue Room at the Masonic Temple to open, a man approached me.
I was wearing a press pass around my neck, so quite a few people thought I was a Treefort volunteer and asked me for directions, just like him. I told him I was actually just a reporter and he told me he was a member of one of the bands. This was a trend that came up throughout Treefort for me, and I am not sure if that’s just how Boise and Idaho is, or if the fest put people in a better mood, but I am pretty sure I had more conversations with random strangers in five days than I did in 18 years in New Jersey.
Then the Blue Room opened and I definitely wasn’t expecting the moving light show. Colors and patterns danced along the walls and even on the backs of the crowd, but not in a glaring, blinding way. I am not much of a dancer, so I found a nice seat on the side, where I met my second stranger.
He had a reporter’s notebook, so I asked him if he was a journalist like me. He said he was a programmer and was writing a poem for a girl, and told me how similar coding language was to poetic language. Between sets, we talked about meter and both our times living in Scotland, though mine was only for a week.
Dante Elephante was great to listen to and I loved the way the projections melted into each other, like a constant, flowing kaleidoscope. Next up was Chong the Nomad, an Indonesian-American producer and DJ. She really engaged with the crowd as she freestyled some of the sets, with one starting from a Tom Cruise scream in “Mission Impossible.”
Then she told us how she was supposed to perform on New Years Eve, just as the world turned to 2022 and how the show was canceled and she never got to play the set she’d prepared.
“So, I was wondering if I could play it here,” Chong the Nomad said to the crowd’s cheer.
Then she started counting down from 10 and we followed her lead until the room yelled “Happy New Year!” as the beat dropped.
Pockets of Boise
I was dead tired on Thursday, so I went to more relaxed stuff and called it quits early. It was also the day the Boise Weekly published, so I went to FireFusion Studio and Delia Dante’s Gallery to drop off the profile I wrote about them and then stayed there and watched The Gender Tender Experiment.
The group is a Seattle-based interdisciplinary performance project, which centers on queer and transgender point of view. They opened their show by laying on some blankets on the floor. The four of them laid there, silent, for a few minutes and the whole time I was confused, but in a strange, curious way. Then they each started holding a singular note as they faced the floor, and it sounded very beautiful with the acoustics, and they mixed in some snoring sounds as well.
Their performance was pretty chaotic at points, with all four performing spoken word poetry on top of one another. The band performed this way purposefully so you couldn’t exactly understand what each one was saying, but it made me listen even more intently and pay attention to the vibe and emotion they were communicating.
One of the members had on white-and-black-checkered, full body tights and danced in front of the audience. I have never seen someone perform so up close, with her being a few feet or less away from me at times, and her costume highlighted her movements, from her toes to the top of her head.
Afterwards, I went to Lime and a Coconut and got a Panang Curry Butternut Squash. They were pretty quick and the dish definitely had the best presentation out of all the food trucks I went to, with a mound of white rice surrounded by curry, making it look like a porcelain mountain with a moat of orange lava.
After I finished my stories for the day, I took way too long of a nap and just wandered around. One of my favorite parts of Treefort were the pockets of sound in the city. I would be walking past KRBX’s Radioland stage with hip-hop surrounding me, only to walk maybe a block and hearing the music fade and transition into another venue’s country or Main Stage’s pop. It was like entering a new movie with different actors and vibes, but still the same Boise.
Naps, arcades and tamales
I started Friday by going to the Adult Nap Time at Sanctuary at noon. It filled up pretty quickly, so I couldn’t borrow a pillow and a yoga mat, but I didn’t let that stop me.
As Anna May played guitar, Jackie Sorensen guided the class of around 40 people through a series of easy movements. She really emphasized accepting whatever feelings, thoughts or itches that came up. We did the basics: Downward dog, side stretches, shoulder rolls.
Around halfway through, she told everyone to do a stretch that they wanted to do, and the class became a cacophony of movements, some as simple as my neck rolls and others, like the woman next to me, contorted.
Sorensen compared stretching and yoga to trying to get every little bit of peanut butter out of a jar, and told the class to explore their sensations in every nook and cranny of their body.
Then the nap began. May’s singing made my body sink more into the carpet, eventually rolling onto my side and being as calm as I have been in weeks.
Then it ended, and I went to Tony’s Tamales food truck and ordered a Vegetarian Tamales Combo. The guy in front of me had a yoga mat and I asked if he came from the same place I did. He had.
We talked about doing yoga online with “Yoga With Adriene,” how meditation had helped him calm his mind and helped me with my depression and anxiety, and his veganism and my vegetarianism. And, lo and behold, he was the bassist for a band called Storiegrubb.
We ate and said our goodbyes. I went back to the office for a bit and then went to “A Life in Stories” in the Cherie Buckner-Webb Park at 3 p.m. I sat in the front row and noticed there were only about four people in the crowd. Then, another person came up to me. He wore a maroon jacket and pants, and we talked about our days.
He thanked me for coming out and I realized he was Travis Abels, the speaker for this Storyfort event.
I majored in creative writing in college and I’ve been to a few conferences and many readings, yet I didn’t understand how stories could be universally captivating until Abels’ talk. The crowd was pretty small at the beginning, but the longer he talked, the more people stopped and listened — even the maintenance workers at the building behind him.
He told us about how a whole town in Ireland basically helped him fixed his car … how a stranger saved that car from tumbling off a cliff … how a cop told him hitchhiking was illegal and still how to do it effectively … how he discovered his uncle’s secret passion … and the people he met while living on the streets of New Orleans.
I went to a few shows afterwards, too. Sam Tru, a local artist, was my favorite performer of the fest and her song “Cycles’’ was spectacular. At Spacebar Arcade, I got way too into playing round after round of pinball and Galaga while listening to “Mattress” and then “Walk The Doctor.”
Failing forward on the weekend
Wear stretchy or loose pants when you go to yoga class.
I learned this the hard way at “Be Free Where You Are” with Teresa Crowley and Nicole Beall at Adelmann South at Capital City Event Center. Most of the poses were great and I really needed the stretches, but my pants were these weirdly inflexible, fancy-ish sweatpants. I couldn’t do any of the pigeon or frog poses without ripping them, so I just went into child pose.
Luckily, yoga people are really nice and accepting, so no one really looked my way.
My next event went a lot more smoothly. I wrote the preview for the Idaho Arts Prison Collective, so I was really looking forward to going. It was also at Delia Dante’s and I was happy to see so many people there.
I rarely cry or get too emotional when consuming media, but these writers had my eyes watering throughout. I wasn’t alone. The speakers teared up, too, and I heard a few sniffles in the rows behind me. They talked about addiction, mental and physical abuse, moving past their biases, and so much more.
One of the things they said struck me: Fail forward. Fail spectacularly. Fail completely. And learn and grow from it all.
On Sunday March 27, the last day, I went to the “Writing Through Games Workshop.” Catherine Kyle and Janalyn Guo led the crowd of around 20 people through three prompts, with the idea behind all of them being limitations forcing creativity.
For the first prompt, each person rolled a die twice and the number decided what limitation you would have, like a specific character, point of view, or, for the unlucky ones, sentence structure. To the woman who had to start each sentence with the same words and wasn’t allowed to use the letter “T,” you are a creative genius.
I got two locations for mine: a cave and a self-driving car.
I was very confused and asked Guo if that meant I needed to write about a self-driving car that was also a cave. She said I could write about a self-driving car in a cave. It reminded me of that time a few years ago when Elon Musk was told his miniature submarine would be useless in a cave rescue, so I wondered what would happen if Musk took that challenge to make a spelunking Tesla.
The instructors told us to embrace the weirdness and not to worry about the practicality for the prompts, so I tried to lean into the absurdity.
I wrote about a person who lived in a car that automatically crunched in on itself to get through small caverns and how the narrator had to do yoga constantly so that he could sleep while sometimes being folded like a pretzel.
Guo and Kyle said if we wanted, we could roll the dice again for another limitation. I did, and got a point of view: “Nobody.” This oddly fit perfectly with what I was writing, and I decided “Nobodies” would be the name of these people who drove spelunking Teslas, because they essentially had to give up everything about their bodies, like hair and sweat, so they could fit in their cave-cars.
Overall, I was impressed with how many different events and genres Treefort covered, especially the Storyfort events. I am sad I missed the Hackfort and Comedyfort events, and I wish I could’ve seen Genesis Owusu and Men I Trust.
I would definitely go again, though the entire five-day experience can be overwhelming. It’s a great value but there are also lots of free shows and day, venue and even individual show passes for anyone who might want to try it out.