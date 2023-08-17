Support Local Journalism


Tucked away in the back corner of a craft beer brewery in a strip mall at the north edge of Meridian is a treasure to behold. And, if you make the trek from the farther environs of the Treasure Valley — say, downtown Boise, for instance — you’ll find that the treasure is well worth the half hour or so spent on the trip. Breeze through the front door of Loose Screw, a neighborhood bar with a clean, crisp modern look and feel. Grab a beer and head to one of the long tables in back where a lively board game may be underway. Families, including kids, are welcome in this establishment.

Or, you may want to saunter over to a more intimate side table. Where you might feel like relaxing with a good book. This is where your eyes will light upon that treasure you have driven so far to find: a vintage vending machine. It’s right there, all mid-century mod, gleaming and painted aswirl in turquoise. It stands stoically, waits silently — and is filled to the brim with baubles created by local artists, dog treats, “zines,” — and books.

