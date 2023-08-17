...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures up to 103.
* WHERE...In Idaho, Lower Treasure Valley ID and Upper Weiser
River. In Oregon, Oregon Lower Treasure Valley.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
All of the banned books get a custom bookmark that lists where and why the book was banned.
Jeanne Huff
Artisan-made jewelry items are also available in the vending machine, such as these “banned book” earrings.
Jeanne Huff
In addition to books, there is also a selection of locally written and created 'zines' available for purchase.
Jeanne Huff
Chelsea Major restocks the vending machine at Loose Screw brewery in Meridian.
Tucked away in the back corner of a craft beer brewery in a strip mall at the north edge of Meridian is a treasure to behold. And, if you make the trek from the farther environs of the Treasure Valley — say, downtown Boise, for instance — you’ll find that the treasure is well worth the half hour or so spent on the trip. Breeze through the front door of Loose Screw, a neighborhood bar with a clean, crisp modern look and feel. Grab a beer and head to one of the long tables in back where a lively board game may be underway. Families, including kids, are welcome in this establishment.
Or, you may want to saunter over to a more intimate side table. Where you might feel like relaxing with a good book. This is where your eyes will light upon that treasure you have driven so far to find: a vintage vending machine. It’s right there, all mid-century mod, gleaming and painted aswirl in turquoise. It stands stoically, waits silently — and is filled to the brim with baubles created by local artists, dog treats, “zines,” — and books.
But, wait — there’s still even more here than at first meets the eye. This vending machine is stocked with books, yes, and that is an oddment in and of itself, but many of these books … are banned books.
And yes, that’s on purpose, too.
Loose Screw owners Mike Garcia and his wife, Pam, are happy to have the machine — and the books — on site. Garcia said he believes it should be up to the parents, not the government or an entity to decide what books should be on library shelves. And when local entrepreneurs Shelley Searle and Chelsea Major approached Garcia with their vending machine idea, including dog treats to books, Garcia was all in. “We love collaborating with businesses and we do a lot of stuff for the community.”
The atmosphere is decidedly more of a community pub/gathering place than a party-down pick-up spot. On the website is this proclamation: ”Cheers to the crazy ones. The rebels and the rule-followers. The poets and the stoics. The daydreamers and magic makers. Cheers to the ones with loose screws. The ones who own their quirks, their unique views, their weird. We see you. We salute you. We made the type of beer you’ve been looking for.”
“Here at Loose Screw we cater to families,” Garcia said. “My wife and I have two young kids. Here, mom and dad can have adult conversations and kids can go have fun.” Along with board games that are always available, the brewery has themed fun nights, including trivia, bingo and live acoustic music. “We’ve had magic shows here. We had a charcuterie board making class,” Garcia said.
A friend of a friend …Much of what happened to get the vending machine — and its supply of banned books on tap — was serendipity. Searle co-owns her small vending machine business with her boyfriend, Adam Fleck. They also run an Airbnb and a brewing company, Alliteration Ales. Fleck also plays in a band. Garcia met Fleck and Searle through a mutual brewing friend and Fleck has played music in the pub. So, when Searle approached Garcia with the idea of putting a vending machine in, it seemed like a good idea. Garcia already knew Searle plus he thought it could be a fun thing for his clientele and a way to promote community partnerships.
Major met Searle at a networking event for small businesses in 2021. They hit it off immediately. Major also is the one who had the idea of adding banned books to the equation. “My mom was an English teacher and I grew up reading,” she said. And when the Nampa school board banned 22 books “forever,” Major wanted to do something “to make our society better.” At first, she switched jobs from being a full-time tech consultant to opening up a floating, pop-up bookstore, naming it in the beginning “Pearl House,” after her grandmother. Recently, she rebranded and it is now “The Lit Room,” still a pop-up shop but looking for a brick-and-mortar location.
“I always wanted to run a bookstore,” Major said. “How does one start? I found an online group of booksellers and found there are alternate ways to sell. I thought, ‘what if I do a hybrid?’ I’ve been hauling books around for two years,” she said, laughing. “I call it a novel model.”
And, in between starting her pop-up books and collaborating with Searle on the vending machine, Major and Megan Parker, “another creative I met,” started “The Boise Banned Book Club” that meets monthly. The club began methodically reading through all 22 of Nampa’s banned books.
Searle, who has two other vending machines in Boise, one at Barbarian Brewing and the other at Lost Grove, said she has one more in her garage waiting to find a home. While her others have been geared to an all-ages group, she’s thinking of putting this one in a place 21 and over, where the vended items could be “maybe a little spicy.”
The vending machine, which all parties involved are quick to point out sells as many dog treats and locally-made earrings and keychains as books, is card ready and items are priced affordably, $2 to $18. Banned books are labeled separately and come with a book mark that includes where and why they were banned — there also are a number of “not banned” books. Loose Screw, 1511 W. McMillan Road, Suite 100, is open 2-9 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday; noon to 10 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday.