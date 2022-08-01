The Garden City City Council unanimously voted to eliminate the Surel Mitchell overlay district on Monday, June 25. The council will vote two more times on the issue Aug. 8 and Aug. 22, before it is settled.
An overlay district is a zoning district that is applied to an existing zone, or base zone, and creates more standards for the properties within the overlay district. The Surel Mitchell overlay district was created in 2007 with the goal of supporting artists and artisans with affordable housing and workplaces, according to Garden City's website.
One of the problems with the code of the district, according to Charles Wadams, city attorney for Garden City, is that it is unclear in certain parts, including with parking, and has not promoted growth.
“I think,” Wadams said, “the council is leaning towards repeal because as it's currently written — it's overly complicated. It hasn't been used in 15 years, and so, by repealing it, I think they can make the Surel Mitchell area better and simpler to build, live and work in … This is a legislative matter, so they could be swayed by the public, I suppose — so it's not a done deal.”
Wadams said this is part of a bigger cleanup of the city’s development code.
“It’s similar to what Boise is doing. Boise is rewriting their entire development code right now,” Wadams said. “We could improve the wording of the base zone district. There's always room for improvement on these things.”
Representatives of Surel’s Place, a nonprofit in the district, testified to the council and other city groups, according to Greg Hahn, executive director of Surel’s Place. They believe the council should improve the code of the overlay district, not eliminate it entirely.
“We thought the Surel Mitchell Live-Work-Create District brought a lot of value to the city,” Hahn said in an email, “and helped define and shape a pretty unique part of the Treasure Valley. We hoped they would use the moment as a chance to try to improve the idea and build out something for the future.”
If the overlay district is eliminated, the city will keep the same branding.
“The city doesn't want to touch the Surel Mitchell branding,” Wadams said. “So the legacy will remain. Surel Mitchell is going to stay, but the overlay district is going to go.”
He also said that if the overlay district goes away, people will still be able to build residential and business properties, because the base district is a mixed-use zone. A mixed-use zone is a zoning district that allows both residential and commercial buildings.
While Hahn does not know how the decision may impact the city’s involvement in the arts scene, craft beer and wine, and other businesses, he believes the council members understand.
“Every city leader I have talked to in my time at Surel's Place seems to understand and appreciate the energy this neighborhood has,” Hahn said. “I don't expect that energy and spark to diminish in the least.”