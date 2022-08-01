SurelsPlace.jpg

Surel's Place is an artist-in-residency program founded in memory of Surel Mitchell. The program is located in Mitchell's former live/work studio in Garden City.

The Garden City City Council unanimously voted to eliminate the Surel Mitchell overlay district on Monday, June 25. The council will vote two more times on the issue Aug. 8 and Aug. 22, before it is settled.

An overlay district is a zoning district that is applied to an existing zone, or base zone, and creates more standards for the properties within the overlay district. The Surel Mitchell overlay district was created in 2007 with the goal of supporting artists and artisans with affordable housing and workplaces, according to Garden City's website.

