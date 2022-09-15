ChadRecEx.jpg

Chad Dryden, pictured above, is a co-owner of The Record Exchange, along with his wife, Erica Sparlin and Catherine Merrick and Glenn Newkirk.

 Jason Sievers

Seattle has Pike Place Market. Portland has Powell's Books. And Boise has The Record Exchange.

In 2021, The Exchange, which had endured for decades under the leadership of founders Michael Bunnell and Jill Sevy, made some changes. Bunnell and Sevy retired and welcomed some new faces at the top.  Employees Catherine Merrick, Glenn Newkirk, and Chad Dryden, along with Erica Sparlin, bought the place, ensuring the business would remain an iconic retail marker for the city.

