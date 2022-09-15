Seattle has Pike Place Market. Portland has Powell's Books. And Boise has The Record Exchange.
In 2021, The Exchange, which had endured for decades under the leadership of founders Michael Bunnell and Jill Sevy, made some changes. Bunnell and Sevy retired and welcomed some new faces at the top. Employees Catherine Merrick, Glenn Newkirk, and Chad Dryden, along with Erica Sparlin, bought the place, ensuring the business would remain an iconic retail marker for the city.
Yet just like The Pretenders' lead singer Chrissie Hynde's famous lyric, Boise's Record Exchange co-owners, Dryden and Sparlin, who are also married to one another, "went back to (their) pretty countryside" of Ohio. There, Dryden handles marketing for the most identifiable retail landmark in Boise.
Of course, he misses a few things, but where he finds himself in time, moving to be closer to his family, takes precedence, Dryden said. "We miss our friends, and we miss the mountains. But we don't regret the move to Ohio whatsoever. We love being here. It's great to be closer to family and for me to be reconnecting with that part of my life, having grown up here. Not being in the [Boise] store on a day-to-day basis has been one of the oddest things about this. Yet it's ironic, though, because our store manager says, 'boy, we're in touch more now than when you lived here.' It's great that we have a multi-headed ownership group with Catherine Merrick and Glenn Newkirk in the store daily. And, most of my job I could do remotely anyway."
The Record Exchange surprises tourists and many touring artists in Boise's unassuming "biggie small" capital city. The space is more than a retail hub; it's also a community spot where a cafe and gift shop make it a destination that keeps people in the store in a friendly social meet-up unlike any other in the state.
"We've always viewed The Record Exchange as more than a place that sells records," Dryden said. "It's a place where people come for an experience, which I think has been one of the reasons we've continued to be successful and weather the storms like recessions, streaming, and everything else that our industry has faced over the years. There are plenty of stores around the world that sell records or have that gruff, 'High Fidelity'-film type of mentality toward how they run their business. And many of those places didn't resonate with their customers.
"In contrast, we've always viewed The Record Exchange as a welcoming and inclusive space, a place to come and enjoy the communion of music. Michael, the store founder, would often say, 'we sell art.' And that always resonated with me. … What I love about music is it's an active art form, not only for the creators but for the consumers as well. And nowhere is that more evident than experiencing music live at a concert. And that's a big reason why we host in-store performances throughout the year to provide that experience for our customers. And I think some of my favorite shows I've seen over the last 15 years have been at The Record Exchange."
Communion is an accurate description for many who visit The Record Exchange, drawing a wide swath of the faithful who adore music of every imaginable genre. Dryden noted some of his high points in The Record Exchange's long history.
"We had a customer who came in the morning after David Bowie had passed. And she said, 'I didn't know what to do with myself. And this was the first place I thought to visit.' We had people who came in throughout that day to The Record Exchange because David Bowie meant so much to them that they wanted to grieve, in a sense. The Exchange's David Bowie tribute was a collection of local musicians playing David Bowie covers right after he passed away. That was a top-five highlight for sure.
"We've hosted hundreds of in-stores over the years, and we've had so many fantastic performances and wonderful experiences with live music with these artists who come and provide their time and interact with our customers. We've had several Josh Ritter album release shows over the years where he's flown in to play solo sets. … The Meat Puppets acoustic set during Treefort 2017 and the intimate Arlo Parks set this past March. I could go on.
"That's what it's about; even with recorded music, you can interact with it in so many ways over and over again. You can work to music, run to music, and make love to music. It's such a versatile art form. The depth of relationship you can have with music is unparalleled. And I think that's at the core of what we do."