I was lucky to see the wonderful exhibit, “Katazome Today,” at its original venue, the Whatcom Museum in Bellingham, Washington. Then I was delighted to learn that it would travel to the Boise Art Museum where it is now on exhibit until Jan. 7, 2024. It is accompanied by an excellent catalog and exhibition labels which teach much about this ancient textile art in its contemporary iteration, both its history and the techniques. A great exhibit demands a good, teaching catalog to be studied and savored, one which documents the exhibit for those who cannot see it in person. Creating an exhibit and a catalog like “Katazome Today,” as well as packaging it so that it can travel to another museum, is an expensive and time-consuming process. The Whatcom Museum and its small but determined staff is to be congratulated for it.
A brilliantly conceived and curated museum exhibition can bring forward, teach about, and interpret a body of art which is new to most of the museum-going public. Such is the case for “Katazome Today,” an exhibition co-curated by Seiko A. Purdue, professor in Fibers and Fabrics at Western Washington University, and Amy Chaloupka, curator of art at the Whatcom Museum in Bellingham, Washington. They are the brains behind the stunningly beautiful, revelatory, and engaging exhibit, “Katazome Today: Migrations of a Japanese Art.” The idea for the exhibit came from Purdue, who is deeply committed to preserving the art and craft of katazome. Her intention with this exhibit is to illuminate the diaspora of katazome in the work of contemporary artists. She found a welcoming ear in Chaloupka when she presented the idea for an exhibit, and their collaboration has created something truly special. Chaloupka says that Purdue “… got her at the stencils. I love them so much. They’re works of art in themselves!”
I’ll get back to the stencils, but first I should explain what I mean by brilliantly curated. First, the title of the exhibit they chose shines a light into the ideas guiding the curation. (I admire a great, apt title for an exhibit!) It is about “katazome” TODAY, not so much about its history. The second guiding idea has to do with “migration.” Before I saw the exhibit, I had never heard of katazome. Chaloupka told me that the term and its techniques was new to her as well. It is an ancient and complex Japanese art of dyeing designs onto fabric, a more complicated cousin of fabric dyeing techniques like batik, tie-dying, or shibori. The word is a combination of “kata” or stencil, and “zome” or dye. Scholars think the technique began over 1,400 years ago and that it may have originated in China. However, In Japan it reached its peak during the Edo period about 1600-to 1760.
Taking the idea of migration one step further, the exhibit brings together seven contemporary artists from four continents: Europe, Australia, North America, and Asia. At least two of the artists included — John Marshall and Mika Toba — have taught the skills of katazome to some of the younger artists included, reinforcing the idea that artistic skill and technique is handed down from generation to generation, another kind of migration. Toba also taught co-curator Purdue. In the hands of contemporary artists, katazome is employed as an artist might use painting or print making — or any medium for that matter — for the expression of an idea, of an image, or to explore memory. In the hands of these contemporary artists, the complicated techniques have evolved into gorgeous, ethereal works of art, and also politically charged works which, according to a press release, comment on “personal identity, shifting environments, and globalization … .”
Purdue, a native of Japan, has taught katazome in her traditional textiles class at Western Washington University, and before that in New Jersey and Chicago, since her arrival in the U.S. in 1997. “Western people today are responding to Asian techniques,” she explained, but she points out that it is not a new phenomenon. Around 1868, when Japan opened more widely to trade with the west, Japanese culture and art created a sensation in Europe and the Americas. It was avidly collected and profoundly inspirational to artists and craft people alike. Impressionist artists like Van Gogh, Lautrec, and Manet both collected and were influenced by Japanese art, especially ukiyo-e prints. The design movements called Art Nouveau and Art Deco, which included the American Louis Comfort Tiffany and the British designer William Morris, were deeply influenced by the Japanese prints and textiles, ceramics and carvings they were avidly collecting. Japanese porcelain designs were the rage. Traditional kimonos were sought after. It was a voracious market.
A finished katazome work typically begins with the cutting of a stencil, called katagami. A specially produced robust mulberry paper is created for this purpose. The stencils themselves are art objects and they are shown throughout the exhibit, sometimes near the work they were cut for. Tools to cut the stencils resemble tiny scalpels; a display case shows some of them. They must require a steady hand, a keen eye, and patience. A catalog photograph of the artist, Melinda Heal, carving an enormous stencil, illuminates this step in the process. Then fabric is stretched and prepared with the application of a rice paste. The stencil is placed on the cloth, a consistent layer of rice paste is applied, and the stencil is removed. When the paste is dry, pigments or dyes are painted or dabbed onto the surface. When dry, a sizing agent is applied. Typically, soy milk, it is a protein based substance which fixes the dyes through a chemical process, binding the colors to the fabric so they will not bleed. Then the process of stenciling and dyeing may be repeated to add additional colors and to create more complex designs. Finally, a mordant is applied, often alum, to set the colors. An excellent video, illuminating the processes, accompanies the exhibit. In it, Toba is shown undertaking two large katazome projects to create door panels for a temple.
There would have been a large industry in Japan supporting the katazome making enterprise: silkworm farmers, spinners and weavers of the cloth, makers of the paper for stencils, producers of pigments and dyes, and makers of the rice paste and the soy milk used in the process. If the cloth was intended for kimonos, there would have been specialists to sew the kimonos. Both the decline of kimono-wearing in Japan and the impact of World War II on the country almost succeeded in making katazome, and kimonos, for that matter, vanish. In Japan makers of mulberry paper for stencils, katazome tools, and traditional dye houses have all but disappeared. Were it not for a few committed teachers and artists, Japanese and other connoisseurs of katazome, and collectors of stencils, this exhibit would not exist.
