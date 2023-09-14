Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


I was lucky to see the wonderful exhibit, “Katazome Today,” at its original venue, the Whatcom Museum in Bellingham, Washington. Then I was delighted to learn that it would travel to the Boise Art Museum where it is now on exhibit until Jan. 7, 2024. It is accompanied by an excellent catalog and exhibition labels which teach much about this ancient textile art in its contemporary iteration, both its history and the techniques. A great exhibit demands a good, teaching catalog to be studied and savored, one which documents the exhibit for those who cannot see it in person. Creating an exhibit and a catalog like “Katazome Today,” as well as packaging it so that it can travel to another museum, is an expensive and time-consuming process. The Whatcom Museum and its small but determined staff is to be congratulated for it.

A brilliantly conceived and curated museum exhibition can bring forward, teach about, and interpret a body of art which is new to most of the museum-going public. Such is the case for “Katazome Today,” an exhibition co-curated by Seiko A. Purdue, professor in Fibers and Fabrics at Western Washington University, and Amy Chaloupka, curator of art at the Whatcom Museum in Bellingham, Washington. They are the brains behind the stunningly beautiful, revelatory, and engaging exhibit, “Katazome Today: Migrations of a Japanese Art.” The idea for the exhibit came from Purdue, who is deeply committed to preserving the art and craft of katazome. Her intention with this exhibit is to illuminate the diaspora of katazome in the work of contemporary artists. She found a welcoming ear in Chaloupka when she presented the idea for an exhibit, and their collaboration has created something truly special. Chaloupka says that Purdue “… got her at the stencils. I love them so much. They’re works of art in themselves!”

Driek Zirinsky lives in Boise and is a collector of contemporary art.

Recommended for you

Load comments