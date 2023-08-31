Support Local Journalism


In addition to the start of Oktoberfest and the conclusion of the hop harvest, September welcomes the Boise Pride Festival. Non-beer, adult beverage entities White Claw, Smirnoff, and House Wine notably are all listed sponsors of the three day festival in downtown’s Cecil D. Andrus Park, but a number of local brewery tap rooms are joining the fun and supporting the celebration. All are welcome.

Lost Grove Brewing’s La Pointe Street taproom in the Lusk neighborhood will host their monthly Daytime TV event on Sunday, Sept. 10, from 3-8 p.m. According to Lost Grove General Manager (GM) Kylie Bolland, the 9/10 event will feature “DJs and Queens.” Lost Grove’s mission includes “socially responsible efforts that positively impact our communities through connection and support.” They take pride in having something for everyone and actively walk the walk.

