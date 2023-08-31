In addition to the start of Oktoberfest and the conclusion of the hop harvest, September welcomes the Boise Pride Festival. Non-beer, adult beverage entities White Claw, Smirnoff, and House Wine notably are all listed sponsors of the three day festival in downtown’s Cecil D. Andrus Park, but a number of local brewery tap rooms are joining the fun and supporting the celebration. All are welcome.
Lost Grove Brewing’s La Pointe Street taproom in the Lusk neighborhood will host their monthly Daytime TV event on Sunday, Sept. 10, from 3-8 p.m. According to Lost Grove General Manager (GM) Kylie Bolland, the 9/10 event will feature “DJs and Queens.” Lost Grove’s mission includes “socially responsible efforts that positively impact our communities through connection and support.” They take pride in having something for everyone and actively walk the walk.
Further down the Greenbelt, in Garden City, Barbarian Brewing plans to release Unicorns & Rainbows on Thursday, Aug. 31. This acid-driven selection is made with Skittles, strawberries, oranges, lemons, limes, butterfly pea flower (which adds a blue/purple hue), and edible glitter — a veritable rainbow in a glass. A portion of the proceeds from September sales of the beer will benefit the Community Center in Boise, a nonprofit that provides resources for our local LGBT and allied community.
Previous supporting breweries Payette, Mad Swede, Western Collective, and 10 Barrel did not have specific events scheduled as of this writing, but all looked forward to future participation. Tyson, 10 Barrel Assistant GM at the downtown Boise location, shared that, “Our brewery and pubs are places where people of all backgrounds, all races, all genders, all identities, and all abilities are gladly welcome.” I would add that pubs historically have played a role as meeting places for different ideas and opinions — “third” spaces that build community. And a community is stronger when it’s inclusive. Cheers, ~M