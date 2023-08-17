...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures up to 103.
* WHERE...In Idaho, Lower Treasure Valley ID and Upper Weiser
River. In Oregon, Oregon Lower Treasure Valley.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Old Boise Lager (OBL) has a new look. It’s been over a year since Progress Through Beer LLC — an ownership group consisting of longtime restaurateurs Dave Krick and partner Jami Adams, Lost Grove Brewing founder Jake Blake, and Just Eat Local Operations Manager David Roberts — purchased Woodland Empire Ale Craft from founding owners, Rob and Keely Landerman. The new ownership group seeks not only to carry on the passion and creativity that the Landermans infused in Woodland Empire’s DNA but also to double down on everything that makes Boise a special place to live — bike culture, outdoor activities, squirrels?!?
According to Krick, ”every beer tells a story and tastes of a place.” He would know as he has completed the World Brewing Academy’s Master Brewer Program. The program is a dual-campus program between the Siebel Institute of Technology in Chicago and the Doemens Academy in Munich, Germany. As a student of the program, in addition to learning the technical aspects of brewing, Krick gained an appreciation and deep admiration for traditional lagers — easy to drink but challenging to make. Krick sees an expansion of the current Woodland Empire lager line-up as a natural path forward. The local water profile and the quality and availability of Idaho-grown malt and hops aid the endeavor. Long Ride Premium Pilsner is the opening salvo of this campaign and uses Idaho and Oregon Pilsner malts and Idaho-grown Cascade hops — the beer drinks much like wheels (two are decidedly better than just one). Expect a Cold IPA in the coming months as well. Additionally, a rotating seasonal program will feature less-familiar, local ingredients such as dandelions — Bicycle Picnic Ale (Saison) is the first of these to hit local shelves, but a Fresh Hop offering will arrive when the season allows.
The sweet scent of boiling wort overpowers the earthy musk of curing concrete from the seemingly endless, nearby downtown development, but make no mistake, change is coming to Woodland Empire. For one, the new owners have added a dedicated canning line, new tanks, and a new glycol chiller, effectively doubling capacity and creating some operational efficiencies for all parties involved. As of this writing, the taproom is closed for remodeling but is expected to reopen mid-to-late August. Of note, the new Woodland Empire taproom experience will offer food from their on-site kitchen (formerly Manfred’s). Taproom manager Ali Clapier describes the service style as hybrid (guests order with the beertender but food is delivered to their table) and says the initial menu will feature burgers and bar snacks, with Woodland beer being an ingredient in certain recipes. Given the ownership group’s collective experience, I anticipate that locally-sourced, seasonal ingredients will make an appearance sooner than later if not from the get-go. Krick also plans more taproom-exclusive beers once the dust settles.
Aside from the new beers, I’m most impressed with the fresh visuals. Just Eat Local Creative Director Nathan Warner and local designer Brooke Foster developed the entire rebranding effort over the course of several months. The refreshed artwork pays homage to Woodland’s original whimsy but updates and formalizes the brand identity. The new packaging pops on retail shelves. Look for it at local grocery stores and bottle shops. Cheers, ~M
P.S. For those of a certain age, from a certain place, the new OBL can evokes the beer that made Milwaukee famous :).
Having tasted, sold, brewed, named, blended, written and thought about, discussed, argued over, and judged barley’s finest use for over 15 years, I have opinions on the subject. Ultimately, I’m of the mind that if you like it, drink it. If not, don’t waste your liver money on it. Please contact me: thejoyofbeer208@gmail.com.