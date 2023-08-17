Support Local Journalism


Old Boise Lager (OBL) has a new look. It’s been over a year since Progress Through Beer LLC — an ownership group consisting of longtime restaurateurs Dave Krick and partner Jami Adams, Lost Grove Brewing founder Jake Blake, and Just Eat Local Operations Manager David Roberts — purchased Woodland Empire Ale Craft from founding owners, Rob and Keely Landerman. The new ownership group seeks not only to carry on the passion and creativity that the Landermans infused in Woodland Empire’s DNA but also to double down on everything that makes Boise a special place to live — bike culture, outdoor activities, squirrels?!?

According to Krick, ”every beer tells a story and tastes of a place.” He would know as he has completed the World Brewing Academy’s Master Brewer Program. The program is a dual-campus program between the Siebel Institute of Technology in Chicago and the Doemens Academy in Munich, Germany. As a student of the program, in addition to learning the technical aspects of brewing, Krick gained an appreciation and deep admiration for traditional lagers — easy to drink but challenging to make. Krick sees an expansion of the current Woodland Empire lager line-up as a natural path forward. The local water profile and the quality and availability of Idaho-grown malt and hops aid the endeavor. Long Ride Premium Pilsner is the opening salvo of this campaign and uses Idaho and Oregon Pilsner malts and Idaho-grown Cascade hops — the beer drinks much like wheels (two are decidedly better than just one). Expect a Cold IPA in the coming months as well. Additionally, a rotating seasonal program will feature less-familiar, local ingredients such as dandelions — Bicycle Picnic Ale (Saison) is the first of these to hit local shelves, but a Fresh Hop offering will arrive when the season allows.

Having tasted, sold, brewed, named, blended, written and thought about, discussed, argued over, and judged barley’s finest use for over 15 years, I have opinions on the subject. Ultimately, I’m of the mind that if you like it, drink it. If not, don’t waste your liver money on it. Please contact me: thejoyofbeer208@gmail.com.

