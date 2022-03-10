The James Castle house presents ‘Ways of Knowing’

I think many of us believe that art is powerful, transformative and endlessly valuable to our society at large. However, setting aside time to engage with art is not generally embedded into our lives. It is easy to pause and discover that we have not recently taken time to appreciate art, or perhaps even more importantly to learn from it.
If you’re looking for an opportunity to correct that, a visit to the James Castle House could be just what you need. Off State Street on the outskirts of Boise, the museum is featuring a new exhibition called “Ways of Knowing” and offers a spellbinding demonstration of James Castle’s vast body of work, and his vibrantly realized world.
“It is a poignant silent world, and it is without words, and it doesn’t need words,” Andrea Merrell, guest curator for the new exhibit, said in the curatorial talk for the exhibit.
Castle was born, deaf, in 1899 in Garden Valley, Idaho, his family moved to Star, Idaho, and then later to the outskirts of Boise, the property that has been restored as a museum commemorating Castle’s life work.
Merrell, who has been collection manager at the James Castle Collection and Archive for over two decades, explained how she approached crafting “Ways of Knowing” to try and showcase the connections between so many of Castle’s seemingly unique works.
Much of the curatorial talk webinar was also dedicated to viewing works from the Castle Archive, so Merrell could demonstrate how detailed and intricate Castle’s art is, and how many pieces expand on other pieces, and work together to create a deeper exploration of space or feeling.
“Castle had this ability with his phenomenal memory, and he was able to see dimensionally like an architect or a chess player, and he could view things from all different directions,” Merrell said.
Walking through the house and viewing Castle’s work is an intimate exploration. There is much to learn by simply ‘listening’ to his unique perspective, shared through the vast body of his work.
“So many of our preconceived notions about time or living you just have to forget it with Castle,” Merrell said.
The curatorial talk with American Sign Language interpretation will soon be available on the Boise Arts and History Department website. Admission to the James Castle House is free, and it is open Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. More information at jamescastlehouse.org.