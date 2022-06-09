If you had 48 hours to make a short film, could you pull it off? Sounds impossible, right? Not for 28 teams — from families to high schoolers to professional film crews — who did the i48 last weekend, from Friday, June 3 to Sunday, June 5.
“It has a secret sauce as far as film festivals in this state,” said Andrew Ellis, i48 co-director, “It’s by far the longest-running film festival in Idaho, and we’ve seen many, many film festivals come and go in the last 19 years. The secret is that it’s completely participation-driven. The teams make the content as a part of the festival. They bring with them a built-in audience.”
All the short films will be shown at 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 11 at the Flicks. There will also be a “Best Of” the Fest and Awards Ceremony at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 12 at The Egyptian Theatre.
This year, the festival started off with an opening meeting at 5:30 p.m. Friday, June 3 at Kristin Armstrong Municipal Park. Here, teams were handed an envelope with parameters for their films and a prop, a character and a line of dialogue they would have to use. The festival officially started at 6 p.m. Friday, June 3 and each team would have until 6 p.m. Sunday, June 5 to turn in their final product.
Team Wiser Wolves Productions
Grant Osman and Allie Morgan, whose team name was Wiser Wolves Productions, were a part of the novice pool of contestants, so their assigned film prop was a binky. The experience is a bonding one, Morgan said.
“It’s fun to run around with some of your favorite people,” said Morgan, who was the team’s administrative assistant. “It’s cool to see what people take ownership of, see them rise up.”
As 6 p.m. rolled around, everyone opened their envelopes. Team Wiser Wolves’ genre was sci-fi, they needed to include in their script a character named Miles or Millie Delaney who had the job of a fabricator, and they needed to include the line “Want to think it over?” If they chose to opt-out of the sci-fi genre, they could choose to do a romantic comedy.
It’s a fast pace and you have to think on your feet as you go. “You just are forced to be creative in a short amount of time,” said Josie Pusl, the other co-director of i48. “You don’t have a lot of time to overthink it.”
Osman and Morgan spent the night with Christopher Tena, their lead writer. They worked on brainstorming a screenplay, where to film (set location), who would play what (casting) and how to build the sets (scenery and set design).
“Another challenge, obviously, is, because it’s sci-fi, it’s a little bit heavy,” said Osman, who was the team’s director. “It’s a little bit convoluted with some of those sci-fi concepts. So hopefully, if we do our job, that will translate into the storytelling on screen.”
The plot of their short film, titled “Eden,” is that a humanoid android has 24 hours to transfer his consciousness into Eden, which is like a futuristic iCloud.
“He himself is intellectual property,” Tena said, “so it’s not long before his makers come in after him and it’s a race against the clock. Without giving too much, there’s an external force that kind of really puts a damper on the whole situation.”
For Eden, they decided to film in Barber Park. Osman often walks his and his roommate’s dogs, Josie and Lulu, at this park, so he knew it had many quiet areas, trees and beautiful scenery.
For the laboratory and a scene in an office, they used Tena’s basement and living room, respectively. A lot of sci-fi depends on creating a certain feel with the setting, so the team spent a lot of time designing the laboratory. They used a lot of monitors, old iPads and neon lights, as well as buying cables and wires at thrift stores.
If all went well, Osman initially thought that they could make it to downtown Boise by 10 p.m. to film a scene in an alleyway and wrap up shooting before “an ungodly hour.”
An Ungodly Hour
“Usually my advice for filmmaking is just be prepared, like all those small details,” Osman said. “You can’t really do that for the i48. Just commit to it and try to be as detailed as possible on the fly and on the go.”
Osman said much of the filming process and setting up the set took longer than anticipated, so the team did not film the alleyway scene until 4 a.m. Sunday, June 5. They chose to film in the alleyway next to Neurolux, and from there, Osman had to edit the hours of footage into a 3 to 6 minute film by 6 p.m.
“It was some of the fastest editing I’ve ever had to do in my life,” said Osman. “And I’ve been editing for about 15 years. When I sat down at the computer, I was like ‘I’m gonna have to move as fast as I’ve ever moved. … You always come out of it with like, ‘Look at this thing we made.’ It’s pretty impressive for the time frame.”