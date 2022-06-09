Preservation Idaho is calling for nominations for this year’s Orchids and Onions awards, its 45th year. A nonprofit founded in 1972, Preservation Idaho advocates for the protection of Idaho’s historical buildings and sites.
Every year since 1977, Orchids are awarded with the goal to honor commendable efforts for historical conservation in Idaho, and Onions are awarded to call out the destruction of historically significant sites.
“It’s an awareness raising chance for people to get that education part of historic preservation which we hope leads to engagement and advocacy,” said Paula Benson, board president.
The nominations are collected by Preservation Idaho, and then sent to a third party board of experts in history, architecture and other relevant fields, who evaluate the nominations and award the Orchids and Onions.
“[Onions] are because people made choices that they didn’t have to make, that destroyed historic preservation that cannot be reclaimed. That’s what our onions are for,” said Benson.
Preservation Idaho runs on the passion of Boise community members to protect the unique history and character of the city.
“We are an all-volunteer board. We’re a small, scrappy organization,” Benson said.
Preservation Idaho does not receive state or federal funding, but relies on membership fees, donations and fundraisers to support their advocacy and education work.
“Not all old buildings need to be saved,” Benson said. “They’re not all the historic gems, but the ones that are tell a story about us. They are not only beautiful because of their craftsmanship, but they contain stories of the settlement of the state and our city in particular. All these stories are contained in our buildings and in our communities and our neighborhoods.”
The goal is to identify historically important buildings and work with both public and private owners to ensure the buildings are preserved or authentically renovated.
“Certain neighborhoods in Boise have a lot of unique character, whether from being military housing or underrepresented communities, so we sort of work on whole neighborhoods as well as individual buildings,” said Kellie Wright Whitlock, program director.
Benson said many neighborhoods in Boise could be considered examples of “thematic history,” where there are large groups of buildings that showcase historically important architecture and culture.
“And then there’s something called heritage tourism. And that is where people come to a town or city because they want to see the history and historic buildings. It’s like when you come to Boise, you’re probably not traveling here to go out to the Village at Meridian. That’s a cool place but almost any city has one,” Benson said.
Some research has shown that heritage tourists stay longer and spend more money than other tourists, which means it can be economically beneficial to preserve historical structures, Benson said. This is just one way that preservation Idaho tries to demonstrate the benefits of preservation to Boise and all of Idaho.
“Besides cool buildings and great craftsmanship, it’s about sustainability. When you don’t tear these buildings down, they don’t end up in the landfill. And also, a lot of affordable housing, whether it’s residential or commercial, is in historic buildings. Because they’re older a lot of the infrastructure is paid for, and they don’t generally have to be as expensive as new buildings built at market rate. So you’ve got several economic and socio economic drivers for preservation,” Benson said.
Preservation Idaho holds multiple events a year and offers a variety of walking tours to engage with the community and provide education about the history surrounding Boise and beyond.
“I live near downtown and I never knew these stories,” Whitlock said. “And all the guides are very experienced and have been doing this for years.”
WalkAbout tours begin at 10 a.m. every Saturday morning now through November, and cost $12 for non-member adults, $10 for Preservation Idaho members, and $8 for children 13 and under. Tickets for this year’s Onions and Orchids award show on July 30 in Twin Falls are $20 on sale now on the website.
“[The tours] help people begin to appreciate what goes into creating a city, and the importance in making decisions on what you will save and what you will let go in the name of progress,” Benson said.
Preservation Idaho is also celebrating its 50 year anniversary with a gala from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 24. Tickets are $50, on sale now. To learn more about events, walking tour options, or to make an Orchid or Onion nomination, or purchase tickets to events, visit preservationIdaho.org.