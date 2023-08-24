I would like to take a moment to give a round of a-paws to our Boise Weekly readers. When I took to our social media accounts last week asking readers to send in pictures of their dogs, I thought we would receive a few dozen submissions, if we were lucky. And boy, was I wrong.
Earlier that day, I had learned that National Dog Day was coming up on Saturday, Aug. 26, so I thought it would be fun to have our readers send us pictures of their dogs to go with a brief story about the “holiday.” (Nationaldogday.com has a list of “20 Ways to Celebrate,” ranging from donating dog toys to giving your pup a spa day.)
Five minutes or so after I made the post, I excitedly yelled to my editor, “We’ve already got one dog!” And then I left to go have lunch with my mom. I couldn’t have been gone more than 45 minutes, but when I got back to the office there was an entire pack of dogs waiting for me in my inbox.
“Dog pics.” “Dog days of summer.” “The puppies.” “National dog day.” “Cutest dog.” “Our pup.” I kept scrolling and already there were dozens of subject lines from people emailing us pictures of their canine friends.
Then, I checked Facebook, and the comments on the post were flooded with pictures of dog after dog. At the time of writing this, we have received over 250 dog photos across Boise Weekly’s various platforms. And it has brought me a lot of joy — not only to see so many cute dogs, but to see how much love our readers have for their pets. So if you’ve had a ruff day, take a minute to look at some of the pups that our readers were kind enough to share with us in celebration of National Dog Day. They’re all doggone adorable.
Every dog we received was more than worthy of being included, but we can only fit so many into one story. But it does feel a little rude for me to keep all of the extra pictures to myself, so we have decided to start featuring a “Boise Weekly Dog of the Week” in our paper each week — it’s the leash I could do. While we already have a good stockpile of dog pictures, you can still submit photos to info@boiseweekly.com for a chance to have your dog featured, just be sure to include both you and your pup’s name.