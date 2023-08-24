Support Local Journalism


I would like to take a moment to give a round of a-paws to our Boise Weekly readers. When I took to our social media accounts last week asking readers to send in pictures of their dogs, I thought we would receive a few dozen submissions, if we were lucky. And boy, was I wrong.

Earlier that day, I had learned that National Dog Day was coming up on Saturday, Aug. 26, so I thought it would be fun to have our readers send us pictures of their dogs to go with a brief story about the “holiday.” (Nationaldogday.com has a list of “20 Ways to Celebrate,” ranging from donating dog toys to giving your pup a spa day.)

Robie Bobbie Bearsky Booper Butt.png

Robie, AKA Robie Bobbie Bearsky Booper Butt.
Maxwell Maximus (Max).jpeg

Maxwell Maximus (Max).

