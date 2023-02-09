Support Local Journalism


It's official. The schedule for Treefort 11, that is.

Festivalgoers in lavish costumes walk up and down Grove Street in downtown Boise during Treefort 10. Treefort 11 is slated for March 22-26.

You can now start planning out your daily itinerary for the five day music festival that will transform downtown Boise with more than 20,000 festivalgoers from Wednesday, March 22, to Sunday, March 26. The full lineup can be found on the website and on the Treefort App. This year, so far, there are more than 800 events taking place at over 60 venues, and featuring more than 500 bands representing 20 different countries. 

Treefort maps designed by Treefort Art Director James Lloyd.
Treefort's “Treeline” circulator bus will feature two routes for Treefort 11, and will include the popular “Bands on the Bus” that features music while you ride.
Lindsey Jordan of Snail Mail performs on the main stage at Treefort Music Fest in Boise on Wednesday. 

