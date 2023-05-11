VC Cast Photo 2023.jpg

The Venardos Circus is a Broadway-style animal-free circus coming to Kuna May 25 through June 4.

 Submitted by Venardos Circus

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Step right this way — the fabulous Venardos Circus (veh-NARR-dos), a Broadway-style animal-free circus, is heading to Kuna. According to a press release about the show, it is the first time to come here and it will be held at Crooked 8, 1882 E. King Road in Kuna with its all-new “Let’s Build a Dream” Tour from May 25 through June 4.

This season “the wondrous Venardos Circus cast will take audiences on a journey under the big top as it unveils a fresh, magical and all-new experience for fans,” said the release. The show features an original score, “amazing performers, stunning lighting, and dazzling costumes.”

Recommended for you

Load comments