Dave Hill’s first dream was to be a visual artist, then it was a rock star. He has had stints in just about everything, from music, TV, journalism, radio and writing autobiographies.
“I realized that I like talking in between songs as much as I liked actually playing the songs,” Hill said. “(When I was a journalist) I also realized I really only cared about slipping a joke or two into an article.”
So, stand-up was a perfect fit for him.
“I started doing bar shows around New York City and it just grew,” Hill said. “I think it was probably because I didn’t have any expectations or goals. I didn’t really think past whatever show I got asked to do — and now it’s been 17 years. It’s just been kind of an accidental career.”
He’s been featured on Netflix’s “The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” Adult Swim’s “Joe Pera Talks with You,” Amazon’s “The Tick” and TBS’ “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee.” He’s the author of three nonfiction books, and currently sings and plays guitar in the power-pop band Valley Lodge. One of the band’s songs, “Go,” is the theme song to HBO’s “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.”
He is now taking his stand-up talents to Mad Swede Brew Hall, performing three shows in two days: 7 p.m. on Friday, July 15; and 7 and 9 p.m. on Saturday, July 16. The shows are presented by Blue City Comedy, a local production company. Each show will be different and advance tickets are $20 on bluecitycomedy.com; $25 at the door.
“If they’re not entirely satisfied, they can kick me directly in the taint,” Hill said. “It’s my guarantee of quality to the people of Boise.”
Hill has never been to Boise but he is excited to come. One of his favorite parts of performing is learning about the places he travels to, though he often learns the hard way.
One such lesson came in Norway. He has many jokes in his standup that center around religion, which American audiences tend to love. When he did these jokes in Norway, the crowd went dead silent and he said the energy was off for the rest of the show.
“Then a comedian after the show was like, ‘The reason that happened is because no one gives a sht about religion in Norway. It’s not a part of our culture,’” Hill said. “Over here, obviously, we see more and more every day how much it’s ingrained in our culture.”
Something worse happened in Kenya.
“Oh my god, I bombed almost bigger than I’ve ever bombed in life. It was epic,” Hill said. “I don’t know what it was, maybe my references, probably my accent to some extent. They were looking at me like I’d never been on stage before — It was pretty awesome.”
Though having a bad performance is draining, he enjoys the lessons from it. A lot of Hill’s work, whether it is stand-up, music or writing, comes from trying to entertain himself and his inner 15 year old.
“Hopefully if I’m cracking myself up, other people will like what I’m doing. I think there’s only one goal — to just laugh,” Hill said.