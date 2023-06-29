When people hear the word “cannabis,” it’s often associated with marijuana and the psychoactive properties it’s known for — but the cannabis plant can be broken down into countless components, such as THC, CBD, CBN and hemp. Cannabis has developed into an entire industry, with every component of the plant having its own uses and benefits, as well as its own legality.
LEGALITY OF HEMP AND CANNABIS
In December 2018, Former President Donald Trump signed the 2018 Farm Bill into law — the bill encompassed several major changes to agricultural and food policy, but the most notable aspect of the bill related to hemp.
Hemp, or Cannabis sativa L., is defined in the bill as any part of the cannabis plant containing less than 0.3% of THC, which is the psychoactive component. Prior to 2018, hemp was not differentiated from other cannabis products and was therefore illegal under the Controlled Substances Act — the Farm Bill, however, made it legal to cultivate, transport and sell hemp for commercial use, as long as the THC is under 0.3%.
In Idaho, however, that is not the case — Idaho is one of just two states where absolutely no THC can be sold. The other state is Kansas, where individuals can still get products with 5% or less of THC for medical purposes.
Idaho Code specifies that for any cannabis product to not be deemed “marijuana” it must contain 0.0% THC. Because products are federally legal at 0.3% THC, Idaho Governor Brad Little had to issue an executive order after the Farm Bill passed to allow certain hemp products into the state.
“From the start, I have stated I am not opposed to a new crop such as hemp, but that we need to be sure the production and shipping of industrial hemp is not a front to smuggle illicit drugs into and around Idaho,” Gov. Little said in a 2019 press release. “We expected new federal rules would eventually result in hemp lawfully traveling across state lines. My administration has prepared for this.”
LOCAL CBD MARKET
Since 2019, hemp and CBD have been legal in Idaho (with 0.0% THC) and over a dozen shops dedicated to CBD, hemp and other related products have opened in the Treasure Valley.
Honey Pot CBD, located in downtown Boise, was one of the first CBD stores to open in Idaho and has become a very popular spot for Boise residents. The store was opened by Alicia and Jason Miller who said they found CBD extremely useful to them personally, so they wanted to open the store to help educate the community and destigmatize cannabis.
“My favorite part (of owning the store) is directly helping people and helping educate people about cannabinoids, CBG, CBN and all of the different parts,” Jason said.
Besides THC, CBD is one of the most commonly known components of the cannabis plant, but there are over 100 other cannabinoids which can have similar benefits. CBG is the mother cannabinoid where the cannabis starts and is known to help with anxiety, pain and inflammation, while CBN is more of a sleep aid, according to Jason. Alicia and Jason have a podcast together called Pot Talk where they continue educating people about cannabis and cannabinoids; their podcast can be found on Spotify and Apple Music.
Alicia said that most of the people coming into their store are there for help with sleep issues, anxiety, pain or depression.
“We'll have college students from BSU shop here, all the way up to 90 year olds that are faithfully coming in and getting their products,” Alicia said. “We just wanted to do something for our community and offer natural ways to get better.”
Honey Pot CBD gets many of its products from regional distributors, such as Herbal Amy based in Nampa, who Alicia says makes some of her favorite products such as the “Stress” CBD oil. Herbal Amy gets her CBD from Ontario and then mixes her products with terpenes and other cannabinoids.
In addition to dedicated shops, CBD and other hemp products are also regularly sold at vape and smoke shops in Idaho, such as Big Smoke. There is also a store called Happy Life CBD & Bubble Tea in Boise, which specializes in boba drinks made with CBD; while anyone is welcome into the store, CBD products can only be sold to those 18+.
“I’ve never been here before, but the sign caught my eye and I was sort of curious so I grabbed a green tea with 50 milligrams of CBD,” said Amy Alberts, a Happy Life CBD customer. “It sucks that weed is still illegal here, but it’s cool to see CBD becoming more common and normalized.”