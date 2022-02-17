Tania Alvarez’s art takes viewers to some place familiar
Tania Alvarez has been working with smaller canvases lately.
Don’t be mistaken, she could always go bigger with her art but recently she’s found something intimate in a 12-by-12-inch canvas. She hopes that it inspires people to get closer to her art — to get close to Alvarez’s art is a chance to get closer to her as a human.
Her paintings depict layers and layers of lived in houses. There’s something familiar with the chipped wood and the cracked tiles.
“The work is about me,” Alvarez said in a phone interview. “To someone walking by or taking a quick glance, it looks like paintings of interiors but they are pieces of me and my story. I put hints there about my life.”
Alvarez is the most recent artist to take residency at the James Castle House.
Alvarez is a mixed media artist and painter born in Seville, Spain and received her Bachelor of Fine Arts from Pratt Institute and her Master of Fine Arts from the New York Academy of Art. Her work has been exhibited in galleries in London, Norway, China and throughout the U.S. She has had residencies at the Sam and Adele Golden Foundation, The Central Academy of Fine Arts Residency in Beijing and more.
“Memories are not something we have, they are something we create,” said Alvarez. “In my paintings, each mark, memory, or object transfers the traces of my lived experience onto the canvas, translating this complicated, invisible language of the past into something more tangible, something that could be pieced together physically and understood visually.”
Alvarez’s residency at James Castle House ends on March 31. Come to one of the open studios at 2 p.m. on March 5, 12 and 19. The open studios are free and on-site at the James Castle House, under COVID-19 safety protocols.
During her stay at James Castle, Alvarez is holding on to the things she uses in her day-to-day life to turn into a new piece.
“I want to push myself to how Castle worked,” Alvarez said.
Her final hour-long presentation is free to the public and will be held at 6 p.m. on March 31. She will explain her creative process and share the work she created while at James Castle House. The event will be in person or attendees can join virtually at jamescasthouse.org