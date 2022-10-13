Support Local Journalism


Death Rattle is a nonprofit literary organization dedicated to providing public platforms to underserved writers in the community. One of those platforms is “The Spill,” a “bi-monthly, open-mic live story-telling event,” according to the website. The next one could send shivers up your spine.

“The Spill: Tales of the Unexplained III” is slated for 6:30 p.m., Saturday Oct. 22 at the Flying M Coffee Garage in Nampa. Spooky storytellers are currently being recruited “for first hand accounts dealing with the unsettling, the horrifying, the unexplainable, and the downright spooky. … Have you had an encounter with that from beyond the veil? We are on the hunt for brave souls who have encountered true-life horror stories. Speakers have six minutes or less to share their horrifying encounters during an open mic live scary storytelling night.”

