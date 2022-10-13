Death Rattle is a nonprofit literary organization dedicated to providing public platforms to underserved writers in the community. One of those platforms is “The Spill,” a “bi-monthly, open-mic live story-telling event,” according to the website. The next one could send shivers up your spine.
“The Spill: Tales of the Unexplained III” is slated for 6:30 p.m., Saturday Oct. 22 at the Flying M Coffee Garage in Nampa. Spooky storytellers are currently being recruited “for first hand accounts dealing with the unsettling, the horrifying, the unexplainable, and the downright spooky. … Have you had an encounter with that from beyond the veil? We are on the hunt for brave souls who have encountered true-life horror stories. Speakers have six minutes or less to share their horrifying encounters during an open mic live scary storytelling night.”
The open call goes on in detail “We are looking for stories that range from close encounters with hauntings, shadow people, the instinct that saved you from a potential true-crime incident; demonic encounters and cryptozoology nightmares to lived urban legends; true-crime, sixth senses, UFO sightings, curses or passed-down folklore. … We want your personal tales of that haunted doll you ended up regretting getting on Ebay, encounters with a backwoods creature you thought was only from the stories that we tell one another around the campfire, spine shivering experiences with people who had bad intentions, the night spent in an abandoned house that was never really vacated, your recurring night terrors and brushes with monsters that claw deep within the darkness. Share your endless nights and shrieking tales … if you dare.”
Diana Forgione, head coordinator at Death Rattle, said stories she’s heard from past events have, well, um, haunted her. “There was one about a home owner doing renovations and finding an old occult design built into the original flooring and finding many old keys in one of the walls,” Forgione said. “It gave off some ‘Hell Raiser’ vibes for us.”
So, why do people like to be scared? “I think it’s built into our DNA,” Forgione said. “I would say it’s a very primal bonding experience over what is beyond our control and belief.”
Forgione has spooky stories of her own, too. “I grew up on the island of Kauai which is a very ancient land, that has its own cultural history and spiritual beliefs. In my childhood house there I have had my own experiences with shadow people and night terrors. I would see cloaked figures at the edge of my bed or an unusually long and tall slender figure sitting in the chair across from me watching me sleep. … I would have night terrors often around that period.”
If you have a spooky story to share, you can email or DM a brief description of it to: deathrattlewriter@gmail.com to sign up for a storytelling slot. Or if you’d rather just listen, mark your calendar. It’s an all ages event. $3. Oh, and costumes are encouraged.