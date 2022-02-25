A benefit concert, Surel's Place Presents: Fulton, Paul & Hatton, is slated for March 4 at the Sapphire Room at The Riverside Hotel in Garden City.
Both Steve Fulton and Thomas Paul have a long history with Surel's Place having performed house concerts to benefit the arts programming in the past. In addition, according to a press release about the event, Fulton serves as a panelist helping to select musicians from all over the world to participate in the artist residency program. Paul has also participated as a studio resident, writing some of his original music there.
Fulton and Paul will be joined by Boise musician and songwriter Sean Hatton. For over 20 years Hatton has been writing music and working with such bands as Exit 51 and New Transit, for which he is the principal songwriter. Drawing influences from a wide variety of Americana styles, Hatton is one of the Treasure Valley’s "most talented and prolific songsmiths and performers," said the release.
In the lobby beginning at 6:00pm, artists from the Treasure Valley Artists Alliance will present works inspired by music. Artists include Mary Arnold, Mongina Cole, Jill Storey, Marina Dery, Gary McCall, Jessie Swimeley, Claire Remsberg, Laurel Macdonald, and Rena Vandewater.
Tickets: $20 - $25. Doors at 6 p.m.; show at 7 p.m. Presented by Surel's Place. Featuring: Rob Hill (bass) and Louis McFarland (drums).
The Sapphire Room also features a full food and bar menu with table-side service.
And, with the purchase of a ticket, Sapphire guests are eligible for The Riverside Hotel's "Sapphire Getaway" for $149 + tax. The getaway Includes a standard hotel room (double occupancy) and breakfast for two the following morning. To reserve a getaway, call 208-331-4931.
The Sapphire Room is all-ages and family friendly. Every person that enters must have a ticket. No babes in arms. Free parking. More details about seating, including ADA accessible seating, on the website: sapphireboise.com.