Slug: Surel’s Place
Words: 544
Byline: Alaina Uhlenhoff
Photos: Courtesy of Surel’s Place
Boise has been home to many artists, but few so impactful in work and in legacy as Surel Mitchell. Mitchell's legacy as an artist and educator lives on in Surel’s Place, once her home and studio space which is now used as a gallery, teaching venue and to host artists of promise and renown for month-long residencies as well as other events.
Local artists of all kinds looking to take the next step in their career can find the support needed at Surel’s Place through studio space, or can get connected to a network of other artists. And the Boise community gains access to artists from all over the world who travel to Surel’s Place for residencies.
“I think that focus on community is a lot of what keeps us going,” said Jodi Eichelberger, the organization's program director.
Surel’s Place was founded in 2012 by Surel’s younger daughter Rebecca Mitchell Kelada, and Surel’s close friend Karen Bubb, Boise City’s cultural planner. They founded Surel’s Place to support artists as a way to continue her legacy. Since then, Surel’s Place has connected more of the local artistic community with each other, and with international artists.
Intentionally fostering community and connection through supporting art is at the heart of who Mitchell was as an individual and artist. She was about making space for everyone, Eichelberger said.
After Mitchell passed away in October of 2011, the Garden City Council officially named her neighborhood after her: The Surel Mitchell Live-Work-Create District. Surel’s Place is at the heart of this District, an entire neighborhood dedicated to encouraging creativity, arts and culture for Boise communities and beyond.
Local artists may not have the time, resources, or network to make beneficial connections on their own, so Surel’s Place fills a need in the local art community by facilitating both local and global connections between creatives, Eichelberger said.
Surel’s Place offers up to three free or low cost events each month, from workshops, exhibits, performances and more. All while striving to be an inclusive and supportive space for all artists.
Some of the programs include early career opportunities like showing at the Greenbelt Market, as a guest artist for First Friday, or as an installation artist in GreenBox. There are also monthly workshops with national and international artists.
Through the work Surel’s Place is doing, the legacy of Mitchell lives on, bringing education and opportunity to hundreds of Idaho artists every year.
Her work has helped people connect to her perspective and their own; through painting, mixed media, sculpture, and installation art, Mitchell created pieces that speak beautifully about how she saw the world around her.
Surel Lee Mitchell was born Dec. 4, 1944 to Ulek and Nettie Tosher in New York City, and grew up in Pottstown, Pennsylvania. She and her then husband Winston Mitchell moved to Boise from California in the '70s with their two daughters, Stephanie and Rebecca. She went on to become a staple of the Boise art community, playing a founding role in the Boise Gallery of Art, and contributing to many projects in the local art scene and beyond.
Surel’s Place is a nonprofit, and donations can be made on their website at surelsplace.org. The best way to stay up to date with current events and projects is to sign up for the Surel’s Place newsletter.