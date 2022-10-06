Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Hosted by the Visual Arts Collective, longtime Surel’s Place partners and another anchor in the Surel Mitchell Live-Work-Create District, Surel Mitchell: A Retrospective runs from Oct. 7 through the end of November, said a press release about the event. The show features some of Mitchell’s earliest watercolors; experiments in media, form and process from several phases of her life and artistic expression; as well as some of her best-known and loved works.

All are invited to the opening from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, at the VAC, 3638 Osage Street in Garden City. This Friday is also the First Friday Art and Studio Stroll throughout the Surel District. Dozens of artists in the Surel District will open their studios to visitors, including Surel’s Place’s current artist-in-residence Jazz Szu-Ying Chen from Kaohsiung, Taiwan, whose subjects of focus span over her interest in the beauty and grotesque within the field of anatomy/medical historical imageries. This Friday is also the last chance to see the Demolition House at 210 E. 35th Street — a soon-to-be torn down home filled with installations and murals from local artists.

Surel’s Place culminates a year of 10th Anniversary events with a two-month exhibition of work from across Surel Mitchell’s long and celebrated career.

Recommended for you

Load comments