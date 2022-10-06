Hosted by the Visual Arts Collective, longtime Surel’s Place partners and another anchor in the Surel Mitchell Live-Work-Create District, Surel Mitchell: A Retrospective runs from Oct. 7 through the end of November, said a press release about the event. The show features some of Mitchell’s earliest watercolors; experiments in media, form and process from several phases of her life and artistic expression; as well as some of her best-known and loved works.
All are invited to the opening from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, at the VAC, 3638 Osage Street in Garden City. This Friday is also the First Friday Art and Studio Stroll throughout the Surel District. Dozens of artists in the Surel District will open their studios to visitors, including Surel’s Place’s current artist-in-residence Jazz Szu-Ying Chen from Kaohsiung, Taiwan, whose subjects of focus span over her interest in the beauty and grotesque within the field of anatomy/medical historical imageries. This Friday is also the last chance to see the Demolition House at 210 E. 35th Street — a soon-to-be torn down home filled with installations and murals from local artists.
The VAC’s regular gallery hours run from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturdays.
All of Mitchell’s work is on loan from the private collections of the Mitchell Family, local collectors and friends of the artist. Surel’s Place is grateful for the support of so many art lovers around the community, said the release.
A limited number of pieces from the Mitchell family collection will be for sale, with proceeds generously donated by the family to Surel’s Place.
Surel Lee Mitchell was born Dec. 4, 1944 to Ulek and Nettie Tosher in New York City. Her childhood was spent in Pottstown, PA, watching her father paint in his home studio. After moving to Idaho with her family in the 1970s, she became a long-time docent at the Boise Gallery of Art (now the Boise Art Museum), a member of the Boise City Arts Commission and the Garden City Arts Commission. She helped create the Boise City Visual Chronicle and received the Idaho Governor’s Award for Excellence in the Arts in 2000 and a Boise City Mayor’s Award for Excellence in Arts and History in 2011.
After building her home and studio in an underdeveloped and underserved section of Garden City, she worked with city leaders to create the Live-Work-Create District to encourage the arts and creativity to thrive. Her work has been exhibited extensively, including in New York, Washington, DC, and Kuala Lumpur, and it is in private and corporate collections throughout the country. Locally, her work is part of the collections of the City of Boise, Boise State University and the Boise Art Museum.
After Mitchell died on Oct. 10, 2011, her daughter, Rebecca Mitchell Kelada, and close friend, Matilda Rose Bubb, founded Surel’s Place to support artists in order to continue her legacy.
Surel’s Place welcomes artists from around the world for residencies in the Garden City home and studio. Each artist spends a month working on their process and producing art, and then conducts at least one community workshop and a final installation, performance, reading or talk. Entirely funded by donations and grants, the nonprofit also runs a number of programs and events aimed at supporting arts and artists in Idaho.
Surel’s Place culminates a year of 10th Anniversary events with a two-month exhibition of work from across Surel Mitchell’s long and celebrated career.