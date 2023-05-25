Support Local Journalism


If you’re looking for fun things to do this summer in Boise and beyond, attending concerts is an almost guaranteed way to have a great time. And luckily for us, the concerts in Boise will be plentiful all summer long, with several summer concert series starting up in the coming weeks. Here are some options, both near and far.

For those who have only been to the Idaho Botanical Garden to walk around, you may be surprised to discover that it is more than just a garden — it is also a beautiful venue for live music and there will be two different concert series hosted there beginning in June.

