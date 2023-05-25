If you’re looking for fun things to do this summer in Boise and beyond, attending concerts is an almost guaranteed way to have a great time. And luckily for us, the concerts in Boise will be plentiful all summer long, with several summer concert series starting up in the coming weeks. Here are some options, both near and far.
For those who have only been to the Idaho Botanical Garden to walk around, you may be surprised to discover that it is more than just a garden — it is also a beautiful venue for live music and there will be two different concert series hosted there beginning in June.
Great Garden Escape
Various local artists will be playing a fairly intimate venue inside of the garden for the Great Garden Escape concert series. The first show, featuring jazz band Boise Straight Ahead, will be held June 15 with shows every Thursday thereafter. Tickets to the Great Garden Escape are only $15 for adults and $12 for kids 4-12, with those 3 and under getting in for free, making it a perfect family outing. Additionally, the Idaho Botanical Garden is offering 5-day passes which can be used at any five concerts throughout the summer, at a slightly discounted rate of $60.
Outlaw Field
In addition to the Great Garden Escape, the Idaho Botanical Garden also has the Outlaw Field Concert Series coming up this summer, which is a more expensive option as they have some much bigger names coming to perform. And if there is someone in this series you’re hoping to see, I recommend getting tickets sooner rather than later, as tickets are selling fast.
Some of the artists taking the stage at Outlaw Field this year include the Avett Brothers, Bon Iver, Kelsea Ballerini, Boygenius and Rainbow Kitten Surprise. Tickets for these shows range from $50 to $120, with some discounts for Idaho Botanical Garden members and can be purchased online at idahobotanicalgarden.org.
JUMP Jam and Jive
But if you’re not looking to spend big bucks on live music this summer, the JUMP Jam and Jive is another great option. Starting on June 13, there will be a free, family-friendly concert taking place at the JUMP Amphitheater in downtown Boise every other Tuesday until the first week of September.
Each week the headliner will be opened by a local musician who is affiliated with a local industry-supporting nonprofit organization, such as Boise Rock School and the Idaho Songwriters Association. The full line-up of musicians can be found online at jumpboise.org.
“We are looking forward to hosting the family-friendly JUMP Jam and Jive concerts series in our outdoor amphitheater again this summer,” said Kathy O’Niell, the Community Engagement Director at JUMP. “These free outdoor concerts not only support youth and up and coming performers, but also highlight local talent that we are so fortunate to have right here in our community.”
The JUMP Jam and Jive concerts will all start at 6:30 p.m. and guests are welcome to bring their own chairs, blankets, drinks and snacks. The only thing not permitted is your own alcohol, but beer and wine will be available for purchase. An array of food will also be for sale by local non-profit Life’s Kitchen.
Live music is always a great way to get outside during the summer months - and no matter your music taste or budget there will be plenty of wonderful concert series in Boise to choose from.
Alive After Five
Alive After 5 returns June 21 to the Grove Plaza in the heart of downtown Boise for the 36th time for the free summer concert series that happens Wednesdays during June, July, and August.
Food and drink is available for purchase and Alive After 5 is now accepting both cash and card payment methods. According to the website, bringing your dog is highly discouraged due to the heat, hot pavement, noise, and large crowd. The Tips for Charity Program, a tradition that goes hand-in-hand with the concert series, will benefit two nonprofits for 2023: Catch Idaho and Wassmuth Center for Human Rights. All tips collected at the bar during Alive After 5 concerts will be donated.
Take a trip for tunes
Hop in the car for a getaway trip to live music just hours away.
McCall’s Ponderosa Center is gearing up for a vibrant summer season centered around its lakefront concert series. Tuesday evening concerts are free and will run weekly from June 20 to Aug. 15.
The open-air venue is located next to the Hotel McCall Courtyard and offers concertgoers a sunset view of Payette Lake during the evening music events. Music fans have the option to purchase food and beverage items from an on-site food truck or nearby restaurants.
2023 TUESDAYS AT THE TERRACE CONCERT SERIES LINEUP
JUNE 20 – Merchants of Groove Rock & Roll Evening
JUNE 27 – Blaze & Kelly
JULY 11 – Landon Vance
JULY 18 – Buddy Devore & The Faded Cowboys
JULY 25 – Katie Morell & The Merchants of Groove Jazz Evening