It's hard to beat Boise in the summer.

Just walking around downtown, you hear music in the streets, art on every corner (and in between and in the alleyways), people walking and biking — and fishing and floating (yes, a river runs through it in Boise!) — from the Greenbelt to our string-of-pearls parks to the foothills and beyond. It's hard to squeeze everything you can do into one article, and I know this won't do the place justice, but, as a wise Yoda once said: "There is no try; just do."

thunt 13.jpeg

The Rose Garden in Julia Davis Park.
Andrew Moore Photog No buildings.jpg

Idaho Shakespeare Festival Amphitheater.
Emu-Z-Um

This 1950s ice cream parlor is one of the many rooms at Lawson's Legacy Museum.
IMG_7103.jpg

One of the eclectic sights at Cleo's Nature Walk at Walter's Ferry.

