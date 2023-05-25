Just walking around downtown, you hear music in the streets, art on every corner (and in between and in the alleyways), people walking and biking — and fishing and floating (yes, a river runs through it in Boise!) — from the Greenbelt to our string-of-pearls parks to the foothills and beyond. It's hard to squeeze everything you can do into one article, and I know this won't do the place justice, but, as a wise Yoda once said: "There is no try; just do."
So here we go. But be forewarned: for all of the places to go, things to do and see, you will surely have more up your sleeve … or at the very least, if you get out there, you will surely find more.
In and very close to Boise
Just walking around Boise's downtown will give you plenty to do. There's shopping and bars and restaurants galore, many with European-styled patios, most with misters for your people-watching comfort. We have three theaters downtown, great for escaping the heat and enjoying a film in the cool dark on a hot summer day — the historic Egyptian, a new BoDo Cinema and The Flicks, our art house darling. And with the new Treefort Music Hall, officially opening in June (who's excited about that year-round rooftop bar?), the Knitting Factory, El Korah, the Olympia and Neurolux (and more!) you will never suffer from the lack of live music.
Meander over to Julia Davis Park and you can spend a weekend or maybe more exploring the Idaho State Museum, Boise Art Museum and the Black History Museum. Not to mention catching some live music at the Gene Harris Bandshell or perusing the Rose Garden with 2,400 roses abloom. Or how about seeing what the other animals are doing over at Zoo Boise?
The Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial — the only such place in the whole country and one of the few places on the planet where the entire Universal Declaration of Human Rights is on public display — is the perfect summer spot for a little peace, quiet and contemplation.
Take a short drive up Capitol and stop off at the Boise Depot for a little trainspotting at the museum (open on weekends) or just take in the koi pond or — that iconic Boise view. Wow.
Around the edges
Want to go hop-sipping and quaffing? Head over to Garden City for some primo vino and craft beer and brewery spots. Like a little car action? The Meridian Speedway will give you all the vrooming you could ever want. The Peregrine Fund's World Center for Birds of Prey is an excellent place for getting a bird's eye view of some awesome and impressive birds.
The Idaho Shakespeare Festival is an iconic experience that transcends live theater. Located just a few miles south of Boise, amidst a riparian backdrop, seasoned actors wow audiences in an outdoor theater from late May to October. Better get your tickets now.
Beyond Boise
If you have time to take a day trip, camping possibilities abound, but again, better hurry to secure that favorite camping spot or yurt. Or how about an Idaho hot springs experience? The Springs in Idaho City is a destination and you'll have to reserve your space online. And while you're there, check out the historic town and its legendary cemetery — you won't be disappointed.
Then, of course, there is the Lawson's Legacy Museum near Grand View (about ah hour's drive away), formerly the Emu-Z-um. It includes artifacts from the late 1800s and early 20th century that were used by Owyhee county pioneers and other early Idaho settlers, plus Silver City's museum artifacts and so much more.
Or head over Marsing way and take a stroll down Cleo's Nature Walk at Walter's Ferry on the Snake River. It is an amalgam of bronze sculptures, peacocks, historic buildings and hundreds of custom-made birdhouses. Free and open to the public, there is a visitor sign-in book, but please, no dogs!
Welcome to summer and happy trails!
Editor's note: The 2023 Boise River Float Season is not yet open and current conditions are "dangerous." Please check Float the Boise website for updates. floattheboise.org.