Mango, with his catchphrase “you can’t have the Mango,” was one of Chris Kattan's signature characters when he was a regular on Saturday Night Live. He was one of the longest-serving cast members, on the show for eight years, and has also starred in many movies. He recently wrote a memoir, Baby Don't Hurt Me: Stories and Scars from Saturday Night Live, about his time on the show. Currently, he has been revamping his career and touring as a popular stand-up act.
“My life outside of SNL is pretty cool,” said Kattan in an interview with Variety. “I had an amazing time. eight seasons is the perfect amount of time—not too long, not too short.”
Now, Kattan is bringing his stand-up act to Boise and performing at Liquid Laughs for five performances between Thursday and Saturday, Jan. 23 and 25. Shows start at 8 p.m. and tickets are $25, available at the Liquid Laughs website.
Kattan has had a bit of a rocky road since his time on the popular skit program. In his book, he describes a neck and spinal cord injury he believes to have gotten from performing a sketch on the show. Subsequently, he had five surgeries to correct it and became addicted to pain medication. His personal life and career suffered, but leaning on comedy was an important part of his recovery.
“It was definitely one of the lowest points in my life,” said Kattan to Variety. “Comedy is what brought me out of it. I was born to be funny and perform comedy.”
Anyone who has watched the so-called golden era of SNL in the 90s would probably agree. His recurring characters, from Mango to Mr. Peepers, have had lasting resonance with fans of the show.
Kattan is an accomplished physical comedian, and although his stand-up won’t be quite as audacious, he still brings tremendous energy to his performances. Even if you aren’t familiar with his work on SNL, he’s still an act not to be missed.