The Cabin and Ballet Idaho may be physically closed, but they've rolled out a few ways to keep Boiseans cultured online. With both organizations shuttered due to the pandemic, they’ve come up with new ways to keep people engaged.
The Cabin
The longtime Boise literary center has introduced an online series called Writers at Home. The Cabin wanted to give the public a way to continue supporting writers while offering the community access to stories, poems, prompts and essays. People can go to the website Monday-Friday to find fresh selections. The Cabin also has a community crowd-sourced reading list that could help you find your next favorite book.
Ballet Idaho
Although Ballet Idaho had to postpone performances for the foreseeable future, the organization is still bringing ballet to the people. On Friday, April 3, at 7:30 p.m., the ballet will stream the performance of Light/Dark. People can donate to the ballet on the website, and that Friday everyone who donated will be sent a link and password to watch the performance from home. The link will be active through the weekend.
There will be four ballets included in the performance. Alejandro Cerrudo’s Off Screen, Lar Lubovitch’s Something About Night, Ricardo Amarante’s Love Fear Loss, and Craig Davidson’s world premiere of Ghost(Light).