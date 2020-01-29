The plot of Slow Food, Boise Contemporary Theater‘s current production directed by Tracy Sunderland, can be summed up in a sentence: A middle-aged couple celebrating its anniversary with a trip to Palm Springs stumbles into a restaurant, ravenous and exhausted from traveling, only to be served by a man who doesn’t quite seem to understand his job description. The play, written by Wendy MacLeod, features just three characters, one set and no intermission. Such a simple premise becomes equally comical and complex as the characters explore their messy humanity and the fumbling connections between them, thus creating a story as absurd as it is true.
The married couple, played by Joe Conley Golden and Denise Simone, are vacationing together in part to bring a spark back to their relationship. Simone said she has admiration and empathy for her character, Irene, who navigates the prickly reality of being a middle-aged woman in a society that values women most when they are young and beautiful.
“There’s a line where she says, ‘Middle-aged women are invisible,’” said Simone, an actress and founding member of Company of Fools in Hailey. Irene’s attempt to recover the passion in her marriage leads the couple to the restaurant, where they begin to show their worst attributes. “We get to say things that we probably would never say to each other, but we’re so out-of-our-minds hungry and irritated that we say a lot.”
“We never think about that basic human need of satisfying our hunger literally,” Golden, who has appeared in numerous BCT shows, most recently BCT’s The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, said. “Your blood chemistry changes, you get hangry, you get mad, you start to say things you never would say.”
For Golden, this subtle but universally familiar collapse of pleasantries and pretenses in the face of physical discomfort was part of the appeal of this particular play. The characters see sides of each other that are usually kept hidden, disguised beneath relative contentment and a necessary understanding of basic courtesy.
“My character says some very unpleasant things,” he said. “You have to go, ‘I’m not likeable in this moment—doesn’t mean I’m an unlikeable person or an unlikeable character.’”
The play resists its sitcom-like undertones by insisting on the reality of these dark moments that appear, albeit masked by the show’s humor. “There’s a chance of redemption, or of connecting, or of really seeing somebody with scars,” Golden said.
Jodi Eichelberger, the Artistic Director of Story Story Night, plays Stephen the waiter. Eichelberger wanted to ensure that his bumbling, comic character became more than just a trope. While Golden and Simone portray more believable characters, Eichelberger plays “a waiter who doesn’t serve food.”
“For me, the challenge is: how do I play this not as a funny person but just as a person?” he said.
As Simone began memorizing her lines, she was struck by something Irene said that gave Eichelberger’s character more depth than she had originally thought he had. “We have different ideas about what his job is. He thinks his job is taking care of us.”
“This restaurant is Stephen’s world,” Eichelberger said. “It’s his whole life, essentially. … He makes a difference to the people that are there.”
Sunderland highlights Slow Food‘s absurdity by honing the realism written into the script. Rather than emphasizing the illogicality of the situation—a restaurant that doesn’t actually serve food sounds