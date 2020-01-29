Since 2008, Red Light Variety Show has been a staple of the Boise burlesque scene. That may seem like a long time, but for the current run of its winter series of performances, it's digging even deeper into the Wild West. It started at the end of January, but two shows reimagining the American frontier through a bawdy, hilarious and sexy lens. Join the RLVS troupe as it dons its best chaps and 10-gallon hats for pole dancing, hot musical numbers (Boise band Green Zoo is on the proverbial player piano), comedy and skits, all emceed by Joe Golden. City slickers and homesteaders alike have already found something to love, but there's always room for a few more cowboys on the range. Don't miss the last two performances, set for Friday and Saturday, Jan. 31 and Feb. 1, at the Visual Arts Collective.
9 p.m. presale $25 door $30. Visual Arts Collective, 3638 Osage St., Garden City, visualartscollective.com.