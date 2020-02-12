Love can be as tragic as it is exciting, and in Puccini's timeless operatic masterpiece, La Boheme, the master rolls those themes together. La Boheme is one of the most frequently performed operas in the world and contains one of the most recorded arias, “Che gelida manina,” which translates to "a frozen little hand." For the seventh time, La Boheme will return to The Morrison Center, this time for a Valentine’s Day (Thursday, Feb. 14) performance. There will be another performance on Sunday, Feb. 16. Based on Henri Murger’s novel, Scenes de la Vie de Boheme, Puccini’s opera tells the story of Rodolfo and Mimi, two young lovers whose romance has tragic consequences. This production stars Irish soprano Celine Byrne as Mimi, is conducted by Stefano Sarzani and directed by Andrew Nienaber.
Friday, 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, 2:30 p.m. $20.25- $83.75. The Morrison Center, 1910 University Dr., Boise, morrisoncenter.com.