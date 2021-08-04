The Idaho Shakespeare Festival has been around for a long time — since 1977. At first, the company put on productions in an outdoor amphitheater in downtown Boise where KIN restaurant is now located, at One Capital Center. They moved to a space on the Plantation Golf course from 1981 to 1983, then to a ParkCenter park from 1984 to 1997. And ever since 1998, it has called the Idaho Shakespeare Festival Amphitheater and Reserve home.
Last year, for the first time, the ISF curtains did not go up due to the pandemic. But this year, they company found a way to once again take the stage.
“We are well into enjoying the fantastic return of great theater in the great outdoors,” the festival announced in a recent email to patrons. “‘Sleuth’ is on stage, ‘The Tempest’ is in rehearsal. We are so grateful to have you back, fully enjoying all our grounds and theater have to offer.” The email also asked for help in battling “a myth.” Seems there’s a rumor going around that the season is sold out, which is incorrect. “We have many tickets left for the rest of the season.”
The company has three upcoming productions this summer. “Slueth” by Anthony Shaffer, directed by Charles Fee; “The Tempest” by William Shakespeare, directed by Sara Bruner; and “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)” by Adam Long, Daniel Singer and Jess Winfield, directed by Charles Fee.
Seating and pricing vary. People can become members and purchase ticket packages that can save some money and also buy single production tickets that are priced according to seating areas. People can get more information and buy tickets by calling the box office at 208-336-9221, or go to the Idaho Shakespeare Festival website, idahoshakesreare.org.
Beyond just a place to see plays, the festival area has beautiful grounds that provide a lovely backdrop. The location also has a café and gallery and hosts many other events including mini-concerts, educational programs, summer camps, and more.
Additionally, the festival has taken precautions regarding COVID and accessibility. For instance, masking and social distancing are encouraged as is picnicking outside of the theater (although you can eat and drink at your seat). In addition, the hillside area will be limited to 50% capacity. People can find more safety guidelines and information on the website.
The festival is looking forward to staging plays through the rest of the season.
“Since last summer felt like a ‘year without summer,’ we are so invigorated as we rapidly approach being together again in our gorgeous amphitheater and grounds.”