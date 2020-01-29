Meet Jad Abumrad, the Voice and Mind Behind Radiolab
Radio host, producer and podcast whiz Jad Abumrad will be in town Saturday, Feb.1, to talk about his wildly popular creation, Radiolab. The radio show investigates and poses questions exploring science, philosophy and culture using story and sound in hour-long episodes hosted by Abumrad and Robert Krulwich. The program airs on over 500 public radio stations across the nation and is downloaded more than 9 million times a month as a podcast. Its prominent reception earned Radiolab the highly coveted 2010 George Foster Peabody award, and in recognition for his work and sound craftsmanship, Abumrad was honored as a MacArthur fellow in 2011. Before hosting Radiolab, Abumrad reported and produced for a variety of public radio programs including All Things Considered and Morning Edition. Using interviews, sound bites, seemingly unplanned comedic bits and strategic editing, Radiolab has reinvented radio and podcasts in a way that brings large audiences back week after week. Abumrad uses authenticity and sound in such an innovative way that seemingly dry stories and ideas become more entertaining and have fans digging into topics like language, demographics and even mathematics. At the Egyptian Theatre, Abumrad will speak about where he gets his inspiration and the historical roots for his show. Hear about the thought-provoking work done on Radiolab and other projects from Abumrad via The Cabin’s Readings & Conversations series, which brings notable authors, thinkers and cultural icons to boise each year. Seats are almost full for the show at 7:30 p.m, at The Egyptian Theater. Rush tickets for Cabin members and students are $15; and $20 for the general public, available at 6:30 p.m. inside the venue.
—Arianna Creteau