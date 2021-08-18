We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@idahopress.com for help creating one.
1 of 3
"Silver City" premiers Oct. 23 at The Morrison Center.
“Silver City,” is billed as “an immersive live musical experience” and follows the story of a lone cowboy trying to make his way in the world who’s stuck in a saloon “full of misfits.” “Silver City” premiers on Oct. 23. Pre-sale tickets go on sale Aug. 23.
"Silver City" premiers Oct. 23 at The Morrison Center.
Steve Smith
“Silver City,” is billed as “an immersive live musical experience” and follows the story of a lone cowboy trying to make his way in the world who’s stuck in a saloon “full of misfits.” “Silver City” premiers on Oct. 23. Pre-sale tickets go on sale Aug. 23.
Steve Smith
"Silver City" premiers on Oct. 23. Pre-sale tickets go on sale Aug. 23.
Multi-media arts organization LED is making a grand return to the stage. The company’s new work, titled “Silver City,” is billed as “an immersive live musical experience” and follows the story of a lone cowboy trying to make his way in the world who’s stuck in a saloon “full of misfits.”
“We can’t wait to feature our next work, ‘Silver City,’ at our beloved Morrison Center this October,” said Creative Director Andrew Stensaas. “We had the privilege of working with their incredible staff for production on our film, “Ruin,” last winter, which took place there. Seeing the rows of seats covered in plastic, and the empty theater, felt like being in an ancient ruin. I think what most excites us for October, is feeling that energy of a crowd feeding into the artists on stage and the artists giving it back to them in spades.”
The work premiers on Oct. 23. Pre-sale tickets go on sale Aug. 23. People can get the pre-sale code by subscribing to LED’s newsletter, ledboise.com/subscribe or wait for the public sale that starts Sept. 6.
The multi-media company LED, founded in 2015 by husband and wife co-founders Lauren Edson and Stensaas, has always brought fresh and new ideas of art to Boise, and this looks to be no different. “Silver City” is a fictional story that uses historical reference to create a production that aims to flip the script on western traditional standards and leave the viewer with a sense of the unpredicted.
“’Silver City’ has everything audiences have come to love about our previous works, yet the narrative is compelling in a cinematic way,” said Stensaas. “Abstraction tends to be the go-to expression through movement, which we love as well. However, this truly tells a story that is clear from start to finish and culminates theatrically, shaking up the traditional archetypal hero’s journey.”