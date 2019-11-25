He comes with a two-father household that runs a famous drag club. She comes from a well-to-do family of conservative political operatives. When they invite their parents to a shared dinner, awkwardness must be overcome and an accord reached over helpings of side dishes and one-liners in La Cage Aux Folles, the musical comedy based on the play by Jean Poiret and the book by Harvey Fierstein, which will play at Alley Repertory Theater through Saturday, Dec. 21. While a lot of people may be familiar with the American film adaptation starting Robin Williams, Nathan Lane and Gene Hackman (The Birdcage), the musical harkens back to the equally hilarious and colorful stage version. Catch it in all its fabulousness at the Visual Arts Collective, which is already known as a Boise-area hotspot for burlesque.
Thurs.-Sat. at 8 p.m., and Sun. at 2 p.m. $15-25. Visual Arts Collective, 3638 Osage St., Garden City, alleyrep.org.