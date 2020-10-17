Her given last name is Thomas (her first name is a guarded secret), but a lot of the people who have seen her around know her as Kahlua. When Boise Weekly first sat down with her in 2013, she was 46 years old, but still going strong as a dancer at the Spearmint Rhino Gentleman's Club in downtown Boise. On Sunday, Oct. 18, she will hit the stage for her final performance and a "hanging up the heels" party from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Cover is free.
Ahead of her final act, BW met up with Thomas again to talk about what retirement will look like for her (hint: part of it involves a Ford Mustang), how the COVID-19 pandemic has hit Boise's strip club circuit and performers like herself, how the business has changed since she got her start in the 1980s, and how hard work and entrepreneurship will let her spend more time with her grandkids.
You'll find her thoughts on those topics and more in an upcoming issue of Boise Weekly.