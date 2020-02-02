Jad Abumrad had to step away from his immensely popular radio show and podcast Radiolab. He'd lost sight of what actually interested him about his work, he told a packed Egyptian Theatre in Boise the evening of Feb. 1.
"This talk, for me, began with a crisis," he said. "I had forgotten the pieces that made [Radiolab] work."
Radiolab has a listenership just south of 2 million listeners, most of whom download the show and listen to it as a podcast. The popularity is shared by critics, who regularly compare it to This American Life for being an innovator in its medium. The topics it covers run the gamut, and Abumrad, speaking as part of The Cabin's Readings & Conversations series, said that the years of being excited about and reporting on practically everything contributed to him losing his focus.
Abumrad's talk was a four-part retelling of how he returned to Radiolab after a six-month hiatus, with each part as meandering and compelling as an episode of the show. They started with an epiphany outside an unusual sculpting supply store in New York and the miracle of indoor plumbing, and wound around topics like American history ("We live in a country where we like to gesture at the post, but we don't really like to stare at it") and "little shit," like a breakdown of how Marc Maron teased out the "real" Terry Gross in an interview. He discussed how to milk long pauses on an audio show, as a BBC colleague did with the daughter of Civil Rights leader Malcolm X ("Interviews are about power"), and ended with an audio-visual retelling of an Octavia Butler short story about communication.
He ended the talk with some comments on his new program Dolly Parton's America and offered notes on journalism in the modern age.
"What has happened," he said, "we're in a state now where truth isn't a set of facts you can capture."