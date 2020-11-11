Every year since 1977, the Idaho Shakespeare Festival has been one of the City-of-Trees-iest ways to spend a summer evening in Boise. Every year, that is, except for one. Under the 2020 section of ISF’s complete list of staged plays, there’s a note that reads “Season Cancelled due to Covid-19.” ISF Producing Artistic Director Charles Fee said the festival is making every effort to not let that happen in 2021.
“We hope,” said Fee, “and we will do everything we can to bring our audience and artists together next summer in some way.”
In order to do that, boxes must be checked. The number of cases of coronavirus reported in the Treasure Valley must ameliorate the concerns of public health authorities and the unions representing ISF staff. The festival may reduce the seating capacity of its east Boise theater to enable physical distancing, and the powers that be may have to give outdoor performing arts organizations a green light. Preferably a vaccine will be widely available, effectively taking COVID-19, which has killed nearly 240,000 Americans since March, out of the equation altogether.
Should some or all of those stars align, ISF’s 2021 season, which will run from Sunday, May 21-Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, would look a lot like its cancelled 2020 season. In fact, it will look exactly like the 2020 season. ISF hopes it will get a do-over—a chance to give fans of live theater the experience they missed on account of the pandemic.
Idaho will likely have a hard winter, pandemic-wise, but by spring, the situation may be different, and ISF is keeping its fingers crossed for a change and examining its options. Something to note: ISF plays have always had strong thematic ties to current issues (Just look at its provocative production of Julius Caesar in 2019 or its groundbreaking Macbeth in 2018). That was certainly the case in recent seasons, and the curtailed 2020 season followed suit; though in light of the 2020 election—hell, in light of 2020 in general—the upcoming season, if allowed to proceed, will have amplified notes of celebration, relief, hard-fought victories and renewal, adding to “our own excitement as a company of being able to welcome audiences, to look them in the face and say, ‘We’re back!’” Fee told Boise Weekly.
Much Ado About Nothing
By William Shakespeare, directed by Charles Fee
May 21-June 20
Beatrice and Benedick love exchanging barbs, but when the wedding of Hero and Claudio is disrupted by nefarious deceptions, the two erstwhile adversaries join forces to save the love of their friends—and who knows? Maybe Beatrice and Benedick will find they have something more in common.
“Our audience has a pretty good idea of what to expect from a Shakespeare play,” Fee said. “[Much Ado About Nothing] is a perennial favorite. It’s just a fabulous romantic comedy with incredibly vivid characters. It’s just beautiful.”
Ain’t Misbehavin’
By Richard Malthby, Jr., and Murray Horwitz; directed by Gerry McIntyre
June 11-July 25
Return to the glory days, when a certain neighborhood of New York became the epicenter of jazz, theater, literature and the visual arts, not to mention a standout moment in the development of American Black culture that continues to cast wide ripples. Get into it with this bawdy musical featuring dozens of period tunes like “Ain’t Misbehavin’,” “Honeysuckle Rose” and “The Joint is Jumpin’,” just in time for the 100th anniversary of the Harlem Renaissance.
“Where we are historically to have this company of Black actors come together on our stage to celebrate the Harlem Renaissance feels like an incredible affirmation and celebration of being back and being a country that can move forward,” Fee said.
Henry V
By William Shakespeare, directed by Sam Bruner
June 25-Aug. 15
Prince Hal is now King Henry, and when a coup threatens to take the crown off his head, he takes to the famous and fateful fields of battle: Harfleur and Agincourt.
“It’s a great history, but it’s a tale of leadership. It’s an exploration of what it means to be a leader—what are the qualities that define leadership?” said Fee. “It’s a piece that can be a celebration of leadership. It can also be a criticism of leadership.”
The Marvelous Wonderettes
By Roger Bean, music by Brian William Baker; directed and choreographed by Jaclyn Miller
July 30-Aug. 29
Featuring smash hits from the 1950s and ’60s, The Marvelous Wonderettes follows the four members of the titular band as it plays a gig at the Springfield High School 1958 prom. On the set list are tracks like “Lollipop,” “Mr. Sandman” and “Sugartime”; and between songs, the drama unfolds. In Act II, the Wonderettes return to Springfield High for the 10-year reunion for even more tunes—“It’s In His Kiss,” “It’s My Party” and “That’s When the Tears Start”—and plenty of human interest.
“That’s what drew us to that piece: It has four great women’s roles in it, and there will be lots of color on that stage. It’s a super fun night at the theater,” Fee said.
Sleuth
By Anthony Shaffer, directed by Charles Fee
Sept. 3-26
Mystery writer Andrew Wyke loves games. He loves them so much that he has invited to his home a fellow game enthusiast (who also happens to be the lover of Wyke’s wife). What follows may be games, but audiences will be left guessing where Wyke’s imagination ends and where reality begins when he asks his guest to stage a jewelry theft.
“It’s been seven years since [Agatha Christie’s] The Mousetrap, and we’re addicted to it. It’s just so much fun. The genre is fun, the writing is fun; and Sleuth is one of the masterpieces of the genre,” Fee said about mystery plays.