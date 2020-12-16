Idaho Shakespeare Festival goes big—and small—with its 2020 holiday cabaret

When attendees log in to the Idaho Shakespeare Festival’s virtual holiday cabaret fundraiser, “The Snow Must Go On,” on Sunday, Dec. 20, they’ll be beamed straight into Jillian Kates’ 1960s-era camper, a lovingly renovated 1962 Shasta Airflyte trailer, where she has set up a Christmas tree on which every ornament calls forth a performance—live song, some holiday storytelling. It’s meant to invoke a famous episode of The Judy Garland Show.
“It’s full of joy, but it acknowledges the moment that we’re in,” said the show’s director, Sara Bruner. “It also celebrates joy in the community.”
The Idaho Shakespeare Festival is known for its summer performances at its East Boise amphitheatre, but this is not the first time it has edged into holiday entertainment. Many fans will remember its Christmas Carol performance at The Morrison Center. But this year’s show, on account of it being all-digital, will be more cinematic than in years past, and bring together more than just its Boise audience. Indeed, ISF is just one face of a Shakespeare festival that also includes the Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival and the Great Lakes Theater in Cleveland, Ohio.
“We have three distinct audiences that we travel to and perform for. Now that we have a virtual cabaret, it’s the first time we’ve taken three audiences and made them one audience,” Bruner said.
The evening will be full of singing, storytelling and dancing by the likes of Adrian Bumpas, Jodi Dominic, the aforementioned Jillian Kates, Marcus Martin, Jessie Cope Miller, Alex Syiek and Colton Ryan, the latter of whom has appeared in Law & Order SVU, The Americans and Homeland, and is himself an Idaho Shakespeare Festival alumnus. He is “definitely a bonus,” according to Bruner.
The entertainment proper is just one piece of the show. An add-on will be the VIP Pass After Party, which will feature conversations with the entertainers hosted by ISF Producing Artistic Director Charles Fee and featuring an announcement of a special raffle prize. In the spirit of the festival’s new relationship with Boise-based French-style bistro Petite 4, there will also be a take-and-heat dinner with French Raclette, crudités, dried fruits, cured meats, pickled veggies; and a dessert of gingerbread molasses tile cookie. For $30 extra, they’ll provide a bottle of bubbly.
Since the 1970s, ISF has been a Boise leader in live theater, but after the cancellation of its 2020 shows, it joined legions of other performing arts organizations in adopting a digital format; and like so many others, it looked for ways to make this show pop off the screen the way its live performance pop off the stage.
“We’re not able to produce theater in the way we’re accustomed to,” Bruner said. “We’re not able to come together and make things live. What we’re doing is twofold: We want to keep our connection with our audience, and in addition to that, we want to keep our artists employed. Everyone who works for Idaho Shakespeare is a professional.”