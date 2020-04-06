It’s a waiting game for the Idaho Shakespeare Festival right now. Amid stay-at-home orders and social distancing, the festival has yet to alter upcoming performances and events for the 2020 season.
“We're waiting to see what is possible and what information about the world is like as we get closer,” said Director of Marketing Hannah Read Newbill.
The first play of the season, Much Ado About Nothing by William Shakespere, is scheduled to start its run on Friday, May 22.
“We’re lucky that our season doesn’t open until the end of May,” said Read Newbill.
In the case of delays, there is a possibility of fewer performances at the beginning of the season. The box office will notify patrons of any changes to upcoming performances and offer the options to rebook, receive a refund or donate tickets.
“We just opened our single ticket sales. We wanted to let people know that you can feel free to plan and be optimistic with us and should things change, you’ll have those three options,” said Read Newbill.
Idaho Shakespeare Festival has plays lined up until the end of September and is hopeful that even with a potentially shorter season, patrons will still be able to attend some of the later performances.